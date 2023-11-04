High school football: Captain Shreve pulls away from Haughton in fourth quarter

The Haughton Bucs hung with Captain Shreve for three quarters, but the Gators pulled away in the second for a 56-28 victory at Harold E.,Harlan Stadium.

Haughton finished the season 4-6 overall and 2-5 in District 1-5A. The Bucs’ streak of 26 playoff appearances has come to an end.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Haughton is No. 36 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top 28 teams make the playoffs.

Captain Shreve improved to 9-1 overall. The Gators ran the table in district, finishing 7-0.

Shreve will likely be the No. 2 seed in the select Division I playoffs and receive a bye in the first round.

Haughton trailed just 20-14 at the half. The Bucs were still within 14 points going into the fourth quarter.

But the Gators added three touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return, in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Haughton junior quarterback Christian Turner completed touchdown passes of 11 and 29 yards to Jalen Lewis. He also scored on runs of one yard and 45 yards.