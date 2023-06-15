High school football: Charity Invitational 7-on-7 tournament hosted by Benton set for Friday at Freedom Fields

The eighth Northwest Louisiana Charity Invitational 7-on-7 tournament featuring 25 teams will be held Friday at Freedom Fields.

The field is divided in five groups for pool play which begins at 4 p.m. A single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start at 8.

Benton, Airline, Parkway, Haughton and Bossier are all competing. Calvary Baptist is back to defend its title.

Admission is $5. Proceeds from gate receipts will be split between The Hub’s Rise Up and Missions in Southeast Asia.

The Hub was also a beneficiary last year.

Other teams competing are St. Amant, Ouachita Parish, Red River, Pineville, Evangel Christian, Sterlington, Tioga, Northwood, West Monroe, Southwood, Byrd, Huntington, Homer, Alexandria varsity and JV, Captain Shreve, North DeSoto Leesville and North Caddo.

Last fall, Airline and Benton finished 1-2 in the District 1-5A standings. The Vikings return All-Parish quarterback Ben Taylor. Benton has a new starter, Jeffrey King. King passed for over 300 yards in a game last season when Gray Walters was out with an injury.

Parkway and Haughton also have new quarterbacks. Quintarion Scott returns at Bossier.

North DeSoto was the runner-up in non-select Division II last season. Luke Delafield, a rising sophomore, has already received scholarship offers from SEC schools.

Homer was the non-select Division IV runner-up last year.