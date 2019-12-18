High school football: Coy Brotherton named head coach at Parkway

Coy Brotherton has accepted the position of head football coach at Parkway, athletic director Mike Guess announced Wednesday.

Brotherton replaces Neil May, who resigned earlier this month after three seasons.

“I’m excited,” Brotherton said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. Obviously being in 5A and being in a good football district and being back in Bossier Parish means a lot to me. Just kind of the situation was there and the opportunity for me is something I’m looking forward to.”

Brotherton has been the offensive coordinator at Captain Shreve for the past five seasons.

Before that, he was the head coach at Plain Dealing for four years where he compiled a record of 30-7. In 2014, his final season at the school, the Lions went 9-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs.

In his five years as offensive coordinator, Captain Shreve has seen its football fortunes rise. In 2015, the Gators were 3-7. They were 5-6 in 2016, 4-6 in 2017 and 8-4 in 2018.

Last season, Captain Shreve went 9-3 and shared the District 1-5A championship with Airline. It was Shreve’s first district title since 2005 when the Gators were a member of Class 4A.

“When I got to Captain Shreve with (head) coach (Bryant) Sepulvado, we had some obstacles,” Brotherton said. “We had some things we had to get turned around and kind of change the culture. I could start to see those changes. I’m really proud of what’s happened at Shreve.”

With the success Shreve has had the last couple of seasons, Brotherton said his thoughts turned to becoming a head coach again.

“It’s kind of been something that’s been in the back of my mind is to be in charge of a program again and become a head coach,” he said. “But I don’t think it was right away.”

Brotherton received a big endorsement on Twitter from one of his Shreve players, Geron Hargon, an inside linebacker who signed with Rice on Wednesday.

“No one is more deserving,” Hargon wrote in his post. “Coach Brotherton was one of the reasons that I came to Captain Shreve. He is a great football coach, but an even better man, and was there through the toughest time in my life. I can’t thank him enough. Love you Coach Bro! Parkway, you got a great one!”

Coy is the brother of Haughton head coach Jason Brotherton. Their father, Bob, was an assistant football and head track and field coach at Haughton for 33 years. His mother, Billie Jo, was also a longtime educator in Bossier Parish, and his wife, Stacey, is a teacher at Haughton.

A Haughton and Northwestern State graduate, Coy began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Airline for six years before taking over at Plain Dealing.

He said his experiences at Plain Dealing and Captain Shreve should help him in his new position.

“Plain Dealing was kind of the opportunity to do the outside responsibilities of a coach, handling LHSAA paperwork, things like that,” he said. “That helped me out. But just the last five years, being in 5A, being in a competitive district, kind of knowing what it takes to be successful at a large program — I think both places will help me along the way.

“When I left Plain Dealing I left because I missed the offseason workouts and offseason program and being in 5A. That’s why I left Plain Dealing. I wasn’t necessarily looking for a head coaching job.”

Brotherton said he’s planning to meet with the players Thursday.

Parkway is coming off a 4-6 season that included some off-the-field challenges. The Panthers, though, have had a tremendous amount of success this decade, including a state runner-up season in 2013.

Brotherton believes that same level of success can be reached again with the help of the South Bossier community.

“It’s a community school,” he said. “I played at Haughton. That’s where my dad coached. That’s where my brother is now. With community schools and the support that they get, that goes a long ways and can be helpful to the success of the program.”