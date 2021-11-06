High school football: Defense, Richmond propel Parkway past Haughton

The Parkway Panthers used a strong defensive effort and an outstanding performance by Ron Richmond to defeat the Haughton Buccaneers 17-3 in a regular-season finale Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway improved 6-4 overall and finished District 1-5A play 4-3. Haughton fell to 5-5 and 3-4.

Parkway won the unofficial 5A Bossier Parish championship with a sweep of Benton, Airline and Haughton.

Both teams are headed to the playoffs.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 17 in the Class 5A power ratings, one spot below the cutoff point for hosting a first-round game.

Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton thought the Panthers had a shot of breaking into the top 16 with a victory. But he said they didn’t get the help they needed from some other teams Friday night and will likely still be at 17 when the LHSAA releases the official final ratings and playoff pairings Sunday.

Haughton is No. 25 and will be on the road in the first round.

Unfortunately, the Bucs will not have junior quarterback Colin Rains, who suffered a broken collarbone in the second half.

Rains followed up a stellar sophomore season with another outstanding performance this season. He accounted for 2,109 total yards (1,568 passing, 541 rushing) and 23 touchdowns (15 passing, eight rushing).

Parkway played without junior Jaylan White, the parish’s leading rusher and one of the top rushers in Class 5A. Brotherton said he will return next week.

The game pitted Coy against his older brother Jason, the head coach at Haughton, and has been dubbed the Brotherton Bowl. Both coaches have one win in the series now.

Coy Brotherton said the week leading up to the game isn’t a whole lot of fun.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s hard to walk across the field after the game. We want to win so bad and put so much work into it. Hate seeing him suffer or vice versa last year when it was us on the losing end it was probably tough for him. You don’t really know what to say.”

Haughton took an early lead on Carter Ebarb’s 27-yard field goal. Despite having good field position, the Bucs couldn’t capitalize. A dropped pass in the end zone kept Haughton from taking a 10-0.

The Parkway defense shut down the Bucs for most of the final three quarters.

“They played good,” Jason Brotherton said. “They were the better team tonight far and away. So we regroup and get ready for next week.”

Needless to say, Coy Brotherton was pleased with the way his defense stepped up.

“Our defense played good tonight, just all night,” he said, “We gave up three points, best we’ve played all year. Super proud about that, kind of excited about that. Just happy for what Coach (Dillion) Jackson, Coach (Brian) Rayner, Coach (Chris) Kennaday and Coach (Michael) Concilio did on that defense this week.

Jackson is the defensive coordinator. Per Haughton stats, the Panthers limited the Bucs to 149 total yards.

Also stepping up in a huge way in White’s absence was Richmond.

He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cannon Link with 2:38 left in the first half. Aeron Burrell’s PAT gave the Panthers a 7-3 lead.

The Panthers’ went into the locker room with a lot of momentum after Burrell booted a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Late in the third quarter, Richmond broke loose for a long touchdown run to give Parkway the 17-3 lead.

Richmond accounted for 282 total yards. He had 175 yards rushing on 25 carries and nine receptions for 107 yards.

“We kind of jumped on his back,” Coy Brotherton said. “We told him earlier in the week he was going to have to carry a bigger load for us to win this week. At halftime the conversation was how can we get him the ball, the kind of greatest ways to do that. I’m telling you it wasn’t anything we drew up. It was basically just giving him the ball and letting him make plays.”

Parkway quarterback Cannon Link completed 14 of 26 passes for 169 yards. Ed Moses caught four passes for 52 yards before suffering a leg injury.

Rains was injured late in the third quarter. Jalen Lewis, normally a receiver, replaced him.

Jason Brotherton said Lewis will likely be there again next week but he isn’t 100 percent sure.

“We don’t know what we’ll do next week yet,” he said, “We’ll get together this weekend and figure out what we want to do. Most likely it’ll be Jalen but there could be some other guys in the mix too. Could be a quarterback by committee.”