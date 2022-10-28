High school football: Defense shines as Benton comes from behind to edge Captain Shreve

Offense in general, and Benton’s offense in particular, has gotten a lot of attention this season.

When you average 63.2 points per game in the first five games in district play that tends to happen. But defense is the main reason the Tigers were able to defeat Captain Shreve 22-21 Thursday night in a District 1-5A game at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Benton, which was coming off a 78-71 win over Haughton, shut the Gators out in the second half.

“It was really big for our defense to actually be the one to have to step up,” Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore said. “It kind of proved to everybody, even to them, that they could do it so I think that says a lot. It certainly made us excited that they could actually do it.”

Benton improved to 6-3 overall with its fifth straight victory and 5-1 in district play. The Tigers are in second, one game behind Airline (6-3, 6-0).

Technically, Benton still has a shot at a share of the district championship. But the Tigers would need a win over Parkway (7-2, 4-2) next Friday in the regular-season finale at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium and Southwood to pull off a major upset against Airline.

Regardless of what happens next week, Benton will likely have a home game in the first round of the Division I playoffs.

Captain Shreve dropped to 4-5 and 1-5.

Benton senior quarterback Gray Walters left the game with an injury in the second quarter. How well he responds to treatment this week will determine if he will play Saturday.

He was replaced by junior Jeffrey King. It was the second time King has stepped in when Walters was injured. He turned in an outstanding performance in a 46-35 loss to Texas High in Week 2.

King promptly threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Pearce Russell. Peyton May’s PAT tied the game at 14. But Shreve’s Kenyon Terrell hit Keaton Flowers with a long pass for a touchdown and the Gators led 21-14 at the half.

The score was still 21-14 when the Tigers took over deep in their territory about halfway through the fourth quarter. Driving almost the length of the field, Benton got within one on a 19-yard pass to Andy Lim, who made a great catch and worked his way into the end zone.

“It was pretty special,” Moore said. “You’ve got Jeffrey out there. We’ve got all the confidence in the world in him. He and (Greg Manning) did a really good job on that drive keeping things alive. And then Andy Lim made a great catch and broke a tackle.”

Even though his defense was playing well, obviously a good sign with the possibility of overtime looming, Moore opted to go for the lead rather than the tie.

“I think we’re supposed to kick it there,” he said. “The defense had played well. At the same time I was like, I want to go for it. That’s just who I am. Our guys wanted to go for it. Our coaching staff wanted to go for it. Everybody on the sideline was on the same page. And so we got in the huddle and asked them what they wanted to do and said we got you and they went and took care of business.”

With Benton in its diesel formation, Landon Duggan went over the right side and into the end zone.

The Tigers then forced a punt. Even though Benton wasn’t able to get a first down, Shreve was forced to use its remaining timeouts.

After a punt, Benton forced Terrell to scramble on fourth down and tackled him well short of a first down after he crossed the line of scrimmage.

Manning scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Shreve scored all three of its touchdowns in the second quarter.