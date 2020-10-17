High school football: Defensive woes doom Plain Dealing in loss to Arcadia

The Arcadia offense proved too much for the Plain Dealing Lions to handle Friday night in a District 1-1A game in Plain Dealing.

The Hornets didn’t punt once in a 54-30 victory.

“We didn’t get one stop on defense,” first-year Plain Dealing head coach Christopher Wilson said.

While the offense put up 30 points, the Lions committed four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions.

“Just the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board as a team and find ways to finish football games and find some young men that represent Plain Dealing that are going to tackle on defense.”

Plain Dealing dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in district. Arcadia improved to 1-2 and 1-1. The Hornets extended their winning streak in the series to six.

The Lions were still in the game at the half down 36-22. But Arcadia continued its offensive roll in the second half.

Keionje Perry started at quarterback in place of Braeden Sterling, who suffered an elbow injury last week against Haynesville. Sterling started at linebacker but aggravated the elbow injury in the third quarter and had to come out of the game.

Wilson was pleased with the way Perry handled the offense.

“Keionje had a really good night,” he said. “One interception went off Darrien’s (Perry) hands and the second one was just a bad interception on our part. But for the most part Keionje played a really good game tonight.

“With the exception of the four turnovers we had a really good night (offensively). When you score 30 points eight out of 10 times you win. I didn’t expect it to be a shootout tonight.”

The turnovers kept the game from being closer, but the Lions inability to stop the Hornets was the ultimate difference.

“I’m estimating we missed over 50 tackles tonight,” Wilson said.

Darrien Perry (kickoff return) and Ladavious Scott (run) were among the Lions who reached the end zone.

Plain Dealing plays its final five regular-season games on the road starting with Lincoln Prep on Thursday at Cedar Creek in Ruston. The Panthers (0-3, 0-2) lost to Homer 48-0 Friday.

“The show doesn’t stop,” Wilson said. “We’re on a short week going up to Ruston to play a Lincoln Prep team that’s looking for a win. I’ve got to bounce back and see who’s going to show up for Plain Dealing and we’re going to get ready to play football.

“Hopefully the 28 I dressed tonight show back up but if that’s not the case I’m going to practice and we’re going to get ready for a football game with who shows up Monday morning.”