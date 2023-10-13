High school football: Dominant defensive performance, Gladney help Parkway down Byrd

In the long history of Parkway football, the Panthers have obviously had some outstanding defensive games.

But it’s unlikely there has been a better performance against a quality opponent than the one the Panthers put together in Thursday night’s 21-3 District 1-5A victory over the Byrd Yellow Jackets at Independence Stadium.

As the saying goes, you can put it in the Louvre because it was a masterpiece.

The Yellow Jackets came into the game averaging 307.7 yards rushing per game with their option-based offense. Parkway held them to 57 on 30 attempts, according to stats kept for the Byrd radio broadcast on KWKH 1130 AM.

The Jackets finished with 118 total yards and 61 of that came on a pass that set up a field goal in the second quarter.

Byrd, which had scored a combined 92 points in its last two games, had just one first down in the second half and five total.

The defensive starters that turned in the memorable performance were linemen BJ Patterson, Abd Zeidan, DD Oliver, Jason Nall, Khalid Innis, Amaray Brown, Mark Copenhaver, Carter Wells, Greg Chitman, Ashtin Jackson and Carmaro Mayo.

Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton also credited defensive coordinator Dillon Jackson.

“He put together a good game plan,” Brotherton said. “Our D line was able to get some penetration back there. We were kind of able to load the box. We’re pretty good on the back end in the secondary so we felt like we could man them up and send two people to the pass and put the other nine on run.”

Parkway improved to 6-1 overall with its first victory over Byrd since 2019. The Panthers also remain in the hunt for the district championship at 3-1. Byrd dropped to 2-5 and 2-2.

The Panthers offense also did its part.

Sophomore Antonio Gladney rushed for 155 yards on 25 carries. He had 108 yards in the first half, including a 48-yard run that set up Parkway’s first touchdown in the second quarter.

Kaleb Williams completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards.

His biggest completion was a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Lewis with just 7 seconds left in the first half that gave the Panthers a 14-3 lead.

Williams also scored Parkway’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run. That capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive that opened the second half and ate up more than half of the third quarter.

The Panthers drew the Jackets offside multiple times and benefited from a roughing the passer penalty that helped them overcome a holding penalty.

Parkway also converted a fourth-and-1 deep in Byrd territory.

Gladney had five carries on the drive. Lewis, who finished with four catches for 51 yards, had an 11-yard reception.

Phat Mayweather had three catches for 49 yards in the game.

“The offense played well,” Brotherton said. “We got first downs tonight and that was big for us — kind of take the Byrd mentality and get first downs, keep our offense on the field, keep the defense fresh. We’ve been able to do that all year but tonight was another example of that.”

Byrd ran just four offensive plays in the third quarter.

“In the second half we knew we had the clock on our side and that’s kind of what we were playing against was the clock,” Brotherton said. “So we did a good job. (Offensive coordinator) Jacob James did a good job of calling the offense tonight.

“Both coordinators did a great job with the gameplans.”

Parkway visits Natchitoches Central next Friday. The Chiefs (2-4, 1-2) hosts district leader Captain Shreve Friday night.