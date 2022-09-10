High school football: Fast start helps Haughton rout LaGrange

The Haughton Bucs got off to a fast start and rolled to a 44-14 victory over the LaGrange Gators Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Haughton improved to 2-0 with its second straight lopsided victory. LaGrange fell to 0-2.

“We scored on our first drive and then we scored again real quick and that just kind of set the tone for the whole game,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said, “Started fast and played well on both sides of the ball really. Feel like we never really gave them a chance to get into the game.

Haughton quarterback Colin Rains completed 12 of 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 1-yard run.

Rains’ TD passes went Jamarion Montgomery (7 yards) and Jalen Lewis (71 yards). Both came in the first half as the Bucs rolled to a 41-6 lead.

Lewis finished with four catches for 108 yards. Tyler Rhodes led eight Haughton ballcarriers with 61 yards on six carries. He scored touchdowns on runs of 14 and 18 yards.

Carter Ebarb kicked a 30-yard field goal.

Haughton junior linebacker Brayden Stovall recovered two fumbles, returning one 99 yards for a touchdown.

Brotherton said he was especially pleased with the play of Stovall and sophomore defensive back Andrew Markray, who had an interception.

“We think he is going to be really good before he gets out of here,” Brotherton said of Markray. “He’s already getting better every week.”

LaGrange’s head coach is former Haughton Marrico Wilson. The Gators had to cancel their 2020 season and went 0-10 last year.

Brotherton said Wilson is doing all the right things in the process of rebuilding the progr.

“Missing a year of football is hard to recover from when you’re already struggling especially,” he said. ”They’re working hard and doing things right. It’s not always easy to win a football game.”

Haughton’s first real tests comes Friday. The Bucs travel to Many to take on the Tigers. Many was the Class 2A runner-up last season.

“We’re excited. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Brotherton said. “Hopefully we can compete. They’re really talented. Not really what you typically see in a 2A team. The dress out 80 kids. They’re big and physical.

“They’ve got more power-5, Division I offers on their team that I’ve coached in 25 years at Haughton. Big lineman going to Mississippi State. They got a corner committed to LSU. Tackett (Curtis) going to USC. That’s not just good high school football players. That’s big-time talent. I know it says 2A before their team but they’re not a typical 2A team. I think it’ll be a big game and a great atmosphere so we’re looking forward to it.”

Many (2-0) defeated Class 4A DeRidder 50-7 Friday night.