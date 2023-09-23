High school football: Fast start helps Parkway defeat Haughton

The Parkway Panthers used a fast start to defeat the Haughton Bucs 24-6 Friday night in a District 1-5A opener at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway improved to 4-0. Haughton dropped to 2-2.

It’s the third straight year Parkway has won the so-called Brotherton Bowl pitting Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton and Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton against each other.

As usual, it was a bittersweet win for Coy against his brother.

“It just feels good to get it over with,” he said.

The Panthers drove 79 yards on their opening drive with most of that coming on the ground.

Kaleb Williams completed a pass on the run for a first down on second-and-12 early in the drive. CJ Dudley scored on a 1-yard run.

Haughton was without starting quarterback Christian Turner, who is out with a sprained ankle.

Jalen Lewis, the Bucs’ top receiver, took over at quarterback in the first half. On Haughton’s first drive, Parkway’s Ashton Jackson returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

It was the first of his two interceptions.

Aeron Burrell’s second PAT made it 14-0 still in the first quarter.

Haughton put together a promising drive on its next possession. Lewis led the Bucs to a first down at the Parkway 28. But a pass on fourth-and-3 was incomplete.

The Panthers then put together another 79-yard drive. Williams scored on an option play from 4 yards out.

Late in the first half, Parkway had a short touchdown run called back after another good drive. Burrell kicked a 27-yard field goal on the last play from scrimmage and Parkway led 24-0.

Freshman Taylor Weathersby took over at quarterback for Haughton in the third quarter and turned in a solid performance.

Parkway didn’t score again but ate up a lot of time on drives deep into Haughton territory. One resulted in Haughton’s only points when Austin Walton returned a fumble 92 yards for a touchdown.

“We were running the clock,” Coy said. “The defense did a good job of not giving up the big play, made them have to nickel and dime. And that kept the clock running. We knew the clock was on our side up three possessions. We just started chewing it up.”

Parkway plays Captain Shreve Friday night at Independence Stadium. The Gators (3-1) defeated Byrd 35-28 Thursday night.

Haughton plays Southwood at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium at Booker T. Washington. The Cowboys (0-4) lost to Natchitoches Central 41-12 Friday night.

NOTE: This report will be updated with stats when they are reported.