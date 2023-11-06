High school football: Final LSWA polls

Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Destrehan (8) 10-0 110 2
(tie) Ruston (1) 10-0 110 4
- John Curtis (1) 7-2 101 5
- Karr 8-1 83 1
- Catholic-Baton Rouge 8-2 79 6
- Zachary 8-1 70 3
- Acadiana 8-2 63 7
- Captain Shreve 9-1 47 9
- Holy Cross 8-2 35 NR
- Airline 9-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 20, West Monroe 15, Carencro 12, Dutchtown 6, St. Paul’s 4.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
- St. Thomas More (10) 10-0 120 1
- Lafayette Christian 8-2 106 2
- Neville 8-1 103 3
- North DeSoto 9-1 88 4
- Archbishop Shaw 8-2 79 6
- Cecilia 9-1 62 7
- Lutcher 7-2 52 8
- Teurlings Catholic 7-3 40 9
- Assumption 8-2 36 10
- West Feliciana 8-2 31 5
Others receiving votes: Westgate 18, Opelousas 14, Warren Easton 10, Plaquemine 5, Tioga 3, Evangel Christian 2, Leesville 2, Salmen 2, St. Michael 1.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
- University (8) 9-1 118 1
- E.D. White (2) 10-0 112 2
- Sterlington 9-1 99 4
- Jena 10-0 86 5
- St. James 8-2 83 3
- John F. Kennedy 9-1 68 7
- Bunkie 9-1 49 9
- Parkview Baptist 8-2 48 6
- Wossman 8-2 37 8
- Madison Prep 7-3 30 10
Others receiving votes: Union Parish 24, St. Louis 22, Iowa 3, Jennings 1.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Calvary Baptist (8) 10-0 118 1
- St. Charles (2) 10-0 112 2
- Oak Grove 8-2 97 4
- Newman 8-1 87 3
- Dunham 8-2 82 5
- Notre Dame 7-3 69 6
- Many 7-3 66 7
- Episcopal-Baton Rouge 8-2 50 8
- Catholic-New Iberia 8-2 39 9
10. South Plaquemines 8-2 28 10
Others receiving votes: D’Arbonne Woods 12, Pope John Paul II 10, Loreauville 7, Mangham 4, Mansfield 1, Northlake Christian 1, Oakdale 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Vermilion Catholic (6) 10-0 114 T1
(tie) Ouachita Christian (4) 9-1 114 T1
- Southern Lab 8-1 102 3
- Riverside Academy 9-1 86 4
- Kentwood 8-2 80 5
- Haynesville 9-1 69 8
- Logansport 9-1 60 7
- Homer 7-3 40 6
- St. Martin’s 8-1 38 9
- Ascension Catholic 8-2 36 10
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 14, Glenbrook Academy 9, St. Frederick 8, Opelousas Catholic 6, Oberlin 2.