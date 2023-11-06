Home Sports-Free High school football: Final LSWA polls

High school football: Final LSWA polls

By
Russell Hedges
-
0
0

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Destrehan (8) 10-0 110 2

(tie) Ruston (1) 10-0 110 4

  1. John Curtis (1) 7-2 101 5
  2. Karr 8-1 83 1
  3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 8-2 79 6
  4. Zachary 8-1 70 3
  5. Acadiana 8-2 63 7
  6. Captain Shreve 9-1 47 9
  7. Holy Cross 8-2 35 NR
  8. Airline 9-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 20, West Monroe 15, Carencro 12, Dutchtown 6, St. Paul’s 4.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. St. Thomas More (10) 10-0 120  1
  2. Lafayette Christian 8-2 106  2
  3. Neville 8-1 103  3
  4. North DeSoto 9-1 88  4
  5. Archbishop Shaw 8-2 79  6
  6. Cecilia 9-1 62 7
  7. Lutcher 7-2 52 8
  8. Teurlings Catholic 7-3 40 9
  9. Assumption 8-2 36 10
  10. West Feliciana 8-2 31 5

Others receiving votes: Westgate 18, Opelousas 14, Warren Easton 10, Plaquemine 5, Tioga 3, Evangel Christian 2, Leesville 2, Salmen 2, St. Michael 1.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. University (8) 9-1 118  1
  2. E.D. White (2) 10-0 112  2
  3. Sterlington 9-1 99 4
  4. Jena 10-0 86 5
  5. St. James 8-2 83  3
  6. John F. Kennedy 9-1 68 7
  7. Bunkie 9-1 49 9
  8. Parkview Baptist 8-2 48 6
  9. Wossman 8-2 37 8
  10. Madison Prep 7-3 30 10

Others receiving votes: Union Parish 24, St. Louis 22, Iowa 3, Jennings 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Calvary Baptist (8) 10-0 118 1
  2. St. Charles (2) 10-0 112  2
  3. Oak Grove 8-2 97  4
  4. Newman 8-1 87  3
  5. Dunham 8-2 82  5
  6. Notre Dame 7-3 69 6
  7. Many 7-3 66  7
  8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 8-2 50  8
  9. Catholic-New Iberia 8-2 39 9
    10. South Plaquemines 8-2 28 10

Others receiving votes: D’Arbonne Woods 12, Pope John Paul II 10, Loreauville 7, Mangham 4, Mansfield 1, Northlake Christian 1, Oakdale 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

  1. Vermilion Catholic (6) 10-0 114  T1

(tie) Ouachita Christian (4) 9-1 114  T1

  1. Southern Lab 8-1 102  3
  2. Riverside Academy 9-1 86 4
  3. Kentwood 8-2 80 5
  4. Haynesville 9-1 69 8
  5. Logansport 9-1 60 7
  6. Homer 7-3 40  6
  7. St. Martin’s 8-1 38  9
  8. Ascension Catholic 8-2 36 10

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 14, Glenbrook Academy 9, St. Frederick 8, Opelousas Catholic 6, Oberlin 2.

Previous articleHomer Police Chief Arrested for Aggravated Battery and Malfeasance
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR