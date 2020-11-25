High school football: First-round playoff game capsules

Friday’s games

Class 5A first round

Live Oak vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Live Oak 5-3, Haughton 7-1

SEEDS: Live Oak No. 22, Haughton No. 11

LAST WEEK: Live Oak lost to Central of Baton Rouge 35-3; Haughton def. Parkway 33-13

LIVE OAK NOTES: Eagles lost to 4-5A foe Zachary 39-7 in first round last year … This is Live Oak’s first appearance in Bossier Parish for a playoff game since a 2012 matchup against Parkway generated pregame controversy … Eagles won three straight before falling to Central in finale … Live Oak averaging 21.8 points and allowing 22.4 … Eagles worst loss was 45-0 to Zachary in Week 4 … Blane Westmoreland in first season as head coach … Daylen Lee rushed for 115 yards and two TDs in Week 7 34-20 victory over Pineville; Eagles had 281 yards on the ground.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs have won six in a row since 28-10 loss to undefeated Byrd in Week 2 … Haughton reached semifinals last season … Bucs averaging 26.8 points and allowing 12.6 … During win streak, Haughton has allowed 7.8 points … Senior LB Jake St. Andre set school career record for tackles last week … Bucs hosting first-round game for third straight year … Sophomore QB Colin Rains completed 82 of 149 passes for 1,153 yards and nine TDs with six interceptions in regular season; he also rushed for 307 yards on 63 carries and scored seven TDs … Elijah Rochon has caught 35 passes for 494 yards and seven TDs … Dexter Smith has rushed for 460 yards on 124 carries and scored four TDs.

Airline vs. Zachary

WHERE/WHEN: Zachary Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Airline 3-3, Zachary 4-1

SEEDS: Airline No. 30, Zachary No. 3

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Captain Shreve 34-14; Zachary did not play

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings reached quarterfinals last season, falling to eventual state champion Acadiana … Airline led Shreve 14-7 midway through fourth quarter before Gators tied it on kickoff return … Vikings forced to cancel Week 4 and 5 games because of COVID-19 issues … Airline averaging 26.5 points and allowing 27.2 … 97 of the 163 points Vikings allowed cane against No. 13 seed Ruston and undefeated Byrd … Senior QB Alex Garcia completed 81 of 134 passes for 1,035 yards (172.5 YPG) and 11 TDs with three interceptions in regular season … Jamall Asberry (63 carries, 380 yards) and Rovelle Young (43-265) lead team in rushing … three receivers — Devin Bilbo (19-246), Daxton Chavez (12-212) and Jaden Williams (10-202) — have 200 or more yards receiving.

ZACHARY NOTES: Due to COVID-19 issues, Broncos had to cancel final two regular-season games … Zachary hasn’t played since 13-12 loss to Scotlandville on Nov. 7; 16 players sat out due to contact tracing … Broncos’ Week 2 game against Lake Charles College Prep also canceled … in four wins, Broncos averaged 47.5 points and allowed 11.5 … Zachary won 5A titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 … Broncos defeated Airline 34-24 in 2017 quarterfinals … Sophomore QB Eli Holstein runs the offense … Connor Wisham rushed for 102 yards against Scotlandville, 88 in the second half.