High school football: Five parish teams headed to playoffs; three at home in first round

Five Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the LHSAA state football playoffs and three will play first-round games at home Friday night.

In Class 5A, District 1 co-champion Airline (8-2), the No. 8 seed, hosts No. 25 Youngsville Southside (6-4). The Vikings are returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

In two other Class 5A first-round games, No. 11 Haughton (8-2) hosts No. 22 Ouachita Parish (5-5) and No. 32 Benton (5-5) visits No. 1 Acadiana (10-0).

Bossier will be making its first playoff appearance since 2012. In a Class 3A game, the No. 18 seed Bearkats (8-2) visit No. 15 Kaplan (6-4).

In a Class 1A game, No. 14 Plain Dealing (5-5) hosts No. 19 Delta Charter (3-7).

Last season, Haughton was the only parish team to get past the first round. The Bucs defeated Fontainebleau 57-36 before losing to No. 4 John Ehret 37-6 in the second round.