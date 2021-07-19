High school football: Former Airline coach Mike Greene named interim head coach at Loyola

Loyola College Prep Press Release

A familiar face — as well as one of the winningest coaches in Shreveport-Bossier City history — is set to take over the head football coaching duties at Loyola for the 2021 season.

Current Assistant Principal of Discipline Mike Greene, who ranks No. 7 in coaching wins among Caddo-Bossier schools, will be back on the sidelines as the interim coach for the Flyers this year.

Coach Greene will continue to fulfill his role of Assistant Principal of Discipline.

Greene has been head coach at Loyola, Airline, Fair Park and Booker T. Washington from 1992 to 2017 before becoming assistant principal at Loyola for the last three years.

“All along in the back of mind I’ve been thinking about how much I miss coaching,” Greene said. “So when I got the call, I didn’t even have to think about it. I knew this was something I wanted to do. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Scott Mallien, who was the Flyers’ head football coach in 2020, resigned last week for personal and family reasons to return to Wisconsin.

“We wish Coach Mallien the best and are grateful for his contributions and dedication to our school for the past three years,” Loyola Principal John LeBlanc said. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Coach Greene to agree to take over for this season. This is a unique situation but with his experience and knowledge, there is no doubt that he is the perfect person to step in.”

Greene played for the Flyers from 1980-82 and became an assistant coach in 1987. He took over as head coach in 1993 and was 30-27, highlighted by an appearance in the Superdome in 1994 for the Class 2A state championship game.

He was head coach at Airline for 13 years and had an 81-58 record and is the winningest coach in Vikings’ history. Greene moved to Fair Park in 2011 and was All-City Coach of the Year in his first season with the Indians. He made four playoff appearances with Fair Park, which hadn’t been to the post-season since 1995. He also coached one year at BTW before coming to Loyola.

“More than anything else, I want these kids to know the importance of what Flyer football is all about,” Greene said. “It’s not always about who has the best athletes or the most players. Flyer football has always been about wanting to win and doing it the right way like it’s been done for a long time. It’s important to me to keep that going.”

Greene also continues a tradition of sorts in that he is the fifth coach in school history to have two different titles as head football coach for the Flyers, joining Tim Moran, Alan Carter, LeBlanc and Steven Geter.

Among local coaches, only Lee Hedges has coached in more games than Greene. In addition to his 133 wins ranking No. 7, Greene now becomes the second-winningest active coach in Shreveport-Bossier (trailing only Calvary’s Rodney Guin).

The Flyers will open the 2021 season on Sept. 3 at Sterlington. The first home game is Sept. 10 against Sterlington at Messmer Stadium.

— Featured photo courtesy of Loyola College Prep