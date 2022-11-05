High school football: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Benton past Parkway

It wouldn’t be a Parkway-Benton game without a fourth-quarter comeback.

Friday night it was Benton’s turn. The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Panthers 28-24 in a regular-season finale at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Benton closed the regular season 7-3 overall and finished runner-up in District 1-5A at 6-1. The Tigers finished one game behind Airline, which handed them their only district loss 75-59 in Week 4.

The second-place finish is Benton’s best since moving up to Class 5A in 2019.

“If you told me four years ago that three out of four years we’d be in the playoffs and we’d end up one of those years with a 6-1 record, I think I’d probably take it,” Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore said. “It does feel good.”

Benton will take a six-game winning streak into the playoffs. According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 8 in the non-select Division I power ratings.

Final official power ratings and playoff pairings will be released Sunday. Benton will host a first-round game. If the official power ratings match the ones on GeauxPreps.com Saturday afternoon, the Tigers will play No. 25 Ponchatoula (5-5).

Parkway (7-3, 4-3), which finished tied for third with Byrd, is No. 19 in the ratings. The Panthers will be on the road in the first round.

Last year, Parkway rallied late for a 30-23 victory over Benton. Two years ago, Benton came from behind and won 32-26 in overtime,

Friday night, the Tigers trailed 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.

After cutting the lead to 24-21 on a 3-yard run by Greg Manning, Benton tried an onside kick. The attempt failed and Parkway took over at the Tigers 49.

Benton then got a big break. The Panthers mishandled an exchange in the backfield and the ball hit the turf. Benton’s Brandon Sanders recovered it at the Tigers 37.

A 15-yard penalty against Parkway gave Benton a first down at the Parkway 38. Jeffrey King lined up to the left and ran across the field about 4 yards downfield. Nobody was near him. Gray Walters hit him with a pass and he sprinted to the end zone.

The play was the same one Benton used to score its first touchdown, a 15-yard pass from Walters to King in the second quarter.

Moore said he figured the Panthers’ attention would be focused on Pearce Russell, the parish’s leading receiver.

“They had two guys covering him and jamming him up so we were able to get a guy sort of with a free release,” he said. “We thought that might be a good play all week.”

The Tigers then forced a punt. Parkway never got the ball back. Benton picked up three first downs and ran out the clock.

Parkway scored on its first possession. Jaylan White went around the right side for 64 yards after coming from the left side and taking the two-handed shovel pass from Ashton Martin.

The Panthers extended the lead to 10-0 on a 27-yard field goal by Aeron Burrell early in the second quarter.

Missed opportunities hurt Parkway in the first half. After their first touchdown, the Panthers scored only three points in two trips inside the 20. Benton’s Zach Halbert intercepted a pass at the goalline on third-and-7 from the 16 in the second quarter.

Benton drove for its first touchdown after stopping Parkway on fourth-and-short just inside its territory.

The Tigers then recovered the ball after the kickoff got caught in the wind. But Walters was stopped just short of the end zone on a scramble on the last play of the half.

Parkway regained the 10-point advantage in the third quarter on a 73-yard pass from Ashton Martin to White streaking down the right sideline.

Benton got back within three on a 17-yard pass from Walters to Russell. Parkway answered with a drive capped by a 7-yard Martin run. That gave the Panthers the 24-14 lead.

Benton drove 80 yards to get back within three.

Moore said Benton’s success offensively late in the first half gave the Tigers confidence going into the third quarter.

“Defense played really well in the second half,” he said. “We were able to stay in there. Our guys know we can score. We had that confidence that we can do it now so we were OK. We just kept hanging around.”

After averaging 63.6 points in their first five district games, Benton won their final two games scoring 22 and 28.

“I told our guys after the game lot of people counted you out after the Airline game and maybe thought the Byrd game was a fluke,” Moore said. “You just kept going. The last two weeks we’ve had to win it differently. We’ve had to win it getting defensive stops, not outscoring people, not just putting up stupid offensive numbers.

“Our defense has stepped up. Our defensive staff has done a great job the last two weeks of prepping our guys. I thought we played all this three phases of the game really well tonight. Offense struggled early but we came on there at the end.”

Friday’s game started an hour early to avoid the incoming stormy weather. The teams couldn’t avoid the high wind blowing in from the south, though.

In the second half, Parkway’s Aeron Burrell, one of the nation’s top kickers, kicked the ball out of the end zone from the 25 after the Panthers were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the first half, Russell got open behind the Parkway secondary but Walters’ pass caught the wind and sailed over his head.