High school football: Green Oaks pulls away from Bossier in second half

Bossier hung with Green Oaks in the first half, but the Giants proved too strong in the second Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Early in the second quarter, Bossier led 13-6. But Green Oaks scored 33 unanswered points for a 39-13 victory.

Bossier dropped to 6-3 overall. The Bearkats finished District 1-3A play 1-3. Bossier moved down to 3A this year after six years in 1-4A.

Green Oaks improved to 3-6 and 2-1.

After the Giants jumped out to a 6-0 lead, the Bearkats tied it on James Davis’ 59-yard run. The extra-point try was blocked.

Davis, who has made big plays all season, stopped a Green Oaks drive with an interception at the Giants 9.

Bossier then drove 91 yards in 15 plays, taking eight minutes off the clock. Coleman Beeson’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Rico St. Fluer followed by Diego Lopez’s PAT gave the Bearkats a 13-6 lead with 9:48 left in the half.

Despite rolling up 331 yards on the ground, Bossier couldn’t get the ball in the end zone again.

Green Oaks tied it with a TD and took the lead for good with just 40 seconds left in the half.

The Giants extended the lead with one TD in the third quarter and then added two in the fourth.

According to The Times’ stats, Green Oaks running back Ja’Me’s Sanders rushed for 212 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Giants’ other two TDs came on passes from Keith Baker to Minnion Jackson.

Davis led the Bearkats with 167 yards on 16 carries. St. Fluer had 87 on 17. Decamerion Richardson gained 50 yards on 15 carries.

Beeson was four of 11 for 44 yards with one interception.

Bossier closes the regular season Friday at home against Beekman Charter. The Tigers (4-5) from Bastrop defeated Bearden, Ark., 42-26 Friday night.