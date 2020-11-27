High school football: Haughton advances, Airline falls in first round of 5A playoffs

The Haughton Buccaneers advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with 31-3 victory over the Live Oak Eagles Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Haughton (8-1), the No. 11 seed, will visit No. 6 Alexandria (4-1), a 35-0 winner over No. 27 Slidell, in the second round. The victory was the the Bucs’ seventh in a row. Live Oak, the No. 22 seed, finished 5-4.

Airline, the only other Bossier Parish team to make the playoffs, fell to No. 3 Zachary 41-7 on the road. The No. 30 Vikings finished a challenging season that saw two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues 3-4.

Haughton’s Colin Rains threw touchdown passes to Joshua Sewell and Elijah Rochon. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Running back Dexter Smith, like Rains a sophomore, scored a touchdown. Carter Jensen booted a 23-yard field goal on Haughton’s first drive.

Haughton led 10-3 at the half and then scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter.

Airline hung with Zachary, which has won three state titles in the last five seasons, for a half.

Tracy Hudson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half cut the Broncos’ lead to 13-7. But Zachary’s Eli Holstein threw a touchdown pass with just 32 seconds left in the half for a 20-7 lead.

The Broncos (5-1) then put the game away with three touchdowns in the third quarter.