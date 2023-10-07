High school football: Haughton comes up just short against Byrd

The Haughton Bucs battled until the end but came up just short in a District 1-5A game against the Byrd Yellow Jackets Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Haughton scored on a 75-yard pass from Christian Turner to Zu’Mondous Davis late in the game to get within three.

After an onside kick failed, Byrd was able to pick up a couple of first downs and run out the clock on a 31-28 victory.

The Jackets improved to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in District 1-5A. The Bucs dropped to 3-3 and 1-2.

Haughton played catchup most of the game.

Byrd scored on the first play on a 62-yard run by Malachi Johnson.

It didn’t take the Bucs long to tie it. Turner, who was playing for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 3, hit Davis with a 51-yard pass and Carter Ebarb kicked the first of his four extra points.

The Jackets quickly regained the lead on a 60-yard run by Johnson. Byrd added a field goal early in the second quarter.

Haughton drove 70 yards to a first down at the 10 but the drive ended at the 5 on a turnover on downs.

The Bucs trailed 17-7 at the half.

A promising Haughton drive in the third quarter ended after a sack and interception. But the Bucs recovered a fumble inside the 5 and Turner pushed his way into the end zone, slicing the Jackets’ lead to 17-14.

An onside kick failed and Byrd took advantage of the short field, driving for a touchdown and a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs then drove 80 yards. Turner got the touchdown on a 9-yard run around the right side.

But the Jackets answered with a 73-yard drive capped by a 39-yard run by Johnson.

While Johnson and Byrd rolled up some big yards, Haughton turned in a solid defensive effort, especially after the Jackets’ first two touchdowns.

The Bucs slowed the Jackets’ option attack enough to stay in the game.

Haughton hosts Airline Thursday. The Vikings (5-1, 3-1) lost to Captain Shreve 60-35 Friday night.

Note: This report will be updated when stats are reported.