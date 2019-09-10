High school football: Haughton cracks LSWA Top 10; battle of ranked teams set Friday

The Haughton Buccaneers have cracked the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A top 10 poll.

The Bucs are ranked No. 10 in the first regular-season poll. Haughton received the second-highest point total in “others receiving votes” in the preseason poll.

Haughton’s move up means Friday’s game against East Ascension at Harold E. Harlan Field will be a matchup of top-10 teams.

East Ascension moved up one spot to No. 5 after defeating preseason No. 5 and defending state champion Zachary 30-21. Zachary dropped just one spot to No. 6.

Parkway, which opened the season with a 48-28 victory over Minden, is in “others receiving votes” with six points, making the Panthers 16th overall.

John Curtis, which garnered nine of the 10 first-place votes, remained No. 1 after its 42-39 victory over preseason Class 4A No. 1 Karr. Second-ranked West Monroe received the other first-place vote.

Karr moved down to No. 2 in 4A. St. Thomas More took over the top spot.

Airline hosts the No. 5 team in Class 3A, Union Parish, Friday night. Union Parish knocked off Class 2A No. 5 Many 34-17 in its opener. The Farmers defeated the Vikings 30-27 last year.

Airline defeated Ouachita Parish 28-20 last week.

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

John Curtis (9) 1-0 116 1 West Monroe (1) 1-0 108 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-0 94 3 Archbishop Rummel 1-0 81 4 East Ascension 1-0 76 6 Zachary 0-1 59 5 Acadiana 1-0 53 7 Destrehan 1-0 49 8 Alexandria 1-0 38 NR Haughton 1-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 16, Scotlandville 13, Slidell 10, Captain Shreve 8, Terrebonne 8, Parkway 6, John Ehret 5, Jesuit 4, Live Oak 1, East St. John 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

St. Thomas More (4) 1-0 113 2 Karr (5) 0-1 102 1 Lakeshore 1-0 98 3 Neville 1-0 94 4 Evangel (1) 1-0 72 7 Leesville 1-0 68 5 Warren Easton 1-0 65 6 Northwood 1-0 44 8 Eunice 1-0 40 9 Plaquemine 1-0 22 10

Others receiving votes: Carver 17, Landry-Walker 12, Assumption 9, Breaux Bridge 8, Bastrop 3, Tioga 3, Pearl River 3.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

Sterlington (6) 1-0 114 1 St. James (2) 1-0 108 2 University (2) 1-0 105 3 St. Martinville 1-0 83 4 Union Parish 1-0 78 5 Iota 1-0 72 7 Lake Charles Prep 1-0 51 9 Hannan 0-1 38 6 Kaplan 1-0 36 10

(tie) De La Salle 0-1 36 8

Others receiving votes: North Webster 24, Jena 11, E.D. White 8, Baker 6, Caldwell Parish 4, Jewel Sumner 3, Loranger 1, Marksville 1, Madison Prep 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

Notre Dame (7) 1-0 116 1 Amite (2) 1-0 111 2 Lafayette Christian 1-0 94 4 Newman 1-0 82 6 Many (1) 0-1 80 3 Catholic-New Iberia 0-1 62 5 St. Charles 1-0 52 9 St. Helena 1-0 41 10

(tie) Kentwood 0-1 41 7

Ferriday 0-1 38 8

Others receiving votes: Welsh 24, Dunham 19, Rosepine 8, Kinder 7, East Feliciana 5.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

Southern Lab (4) 1-0 110 2 Oak Grove (2) 0-1 101 1 Vermilion Catholic (3) 1-0 95 5 Country Day 1-0 90 4 Haynesville 0-1 76 3 Calvary Baptist (1) 1-0 75 7 Ascension Catholic 1-0 72 6 Ouachita Christian 1-0 47 10 Logansport 0-1 41 8 West St. John 0-1 24 9

Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 13, Oberlin 8, Montgomery 8, Basile 7, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Frederick 2.