High school football: Haughton defensive coordinator Gary Smith named head coach at Bossier

Bossier High School Press Release

A beloved Bearkat is returning home to his alma mater to take the reins as head football coach Bossier High School

After a selection committee conducted a thorough search and interviewed several candidates, Principal Michele Tugwell is pleased to announce Gary Smith will be the new leader of the Bossier High School Bearkat football team.

Smith comes from Haughton High, where he has served as defensive coordinator since 2016.

“We are excited to have Coach Gary Smith rejoin our Bearkat family,” Tugwell said. “A 1990 graduate of Bossier High and a member of the coaching staff in the 90’s, we are elated he is choosing to return to his home turf.”

Smith replaces De’Aumante Johnson, who stepped down after two seasons to accept a position as an assistant coach at Captain Shreve.

With a roster comprised of mostly underclassmen and a move from Class 3A to 4A, the Bearkats went 0-10 last season.

Smith said he is excited and thankful for the opportunity to return to Bearkat country.

“I am looking forward to working with the great faculty and staff at Bossier High School and am very eager to begin working toward the 2023 football season,” he said.

Smith’s professional career is impressive. As defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Haughton, he helped the Bucs reach the playoffs all seven years. Between 2006-2011, he turned a McKinney, Texas, High School team with an 0-10 record into a district champion in 5A with 27 wins over three seasons.

Smith was also Head Coach at North DeSoto High School from 2004-2006, leading the Griffins from 0-10 to 4-6 during a transition from Class 2A to 3A.

Smith also has experience coaching multiple other sports and, under his leadership, the Bearkats are eager to see his vision carried out across all of the school’s athletic programs.

“We are so excited to have such a high quality coach and alumnus returning to Bossier Memorial and leading the Bearkat football program for many years to come,” Tugwell said. “Welcome home, Coach Smith!”