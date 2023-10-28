High school football: Haughton edges Natchitoches Central in dramatic fashion

A touchdown and two-point conversion with 8 seconds left lifted the Haughton Bucs past the Natchitoches Central Chiefs 36-35 Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.

Taking over at their 30 with 1:53 left in the game, the Bucs drove 70 yards to get within one on Christian Turner’s 9-yard pass to Jalen Lewis. Lewis also caught a long pass on fourth-and-7 from near midfield to keep the drive alive.

Turner then passed to Jamarion Montgomery in the right flat. Montgomery slipped into the front corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Haughton improved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in District 1-5A. Natchitoches Central dropped to 2-7 and 1-5.

“It feels good to win one again,” said Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton.

It was the Chiefs’ second straight one-point loss to a Brotherton-coached team. In Week 8, Coy Brotherton’s Parkway Panthers won 27-26 on a field goal on the game’s final play.

“I didn’t see that one coming. I’ll be honest with you,” said Jason Brotherton, whose team had dropped three in a row. “It does make you feel good to see them go out there; you’re playing for nothing but pride. And then to fight, fight, fight. Heck we were down two touchdowns in the second quarter. Stayed with it. Pulled out a win. That was kind of impressive too.”

The two-point conversion gave Haughton its first lead of the game.

Turner had a monster game. He rushed for 193 yards on just 10 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Turner completed 10 of 20 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Lewis also had a big game, catching six passes for 150 yards and the two touchdowns. Zu’Mondis Davis caught a pass for a two-point conversion.

Haughton closes the season Friday at home against Captain Shreve. The Gators (8-1, 6-0) defeated Benton 65-33 Friday night.