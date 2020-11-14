High school football: Haughton extends winning streak to five

The Haughton Buccaneers extended their winning streak to five with a 31-6 victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.

Haughton improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in District 1-5A. Natchitoches Central dropped to 0-7 and 0-5.

The Bucs forced five turnovers. Conner Blank and Kason Formby had interceptions.

Senior linebacker Dylan Turner forced a fumble on a sack and recovered one. DJ Gladney recovered the fumble after Turner stripped the ball from the quarterback.

Two of the early turnovers were offset by the Bucs turning it right back over.

Carter Jensen got Haughton on the board with a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Quarterback Colin Rains ran 2 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Keshun English scored rushing touchdowns of 7 and 5 yards as the Bucs pulled away in the third quarter.

Backup quarterback Jason Wilson passed 13 yards to Elijah Rochon for Haughton’s final TD. Jensen’s fourth PAT made it 31-0.

Per Haughton stats, the Bucs limited the Chiefs to 126 total yards (29 passing, 97 rushing).

Haughton didn’t put up big numbers but the Bucs didn’t need to.

Rains completed 9-of-19 passes for 90 yards. Rochon caught five passes for 52 yards. Joshua Sewell had three catches for 37 yards, his second straight three-catch game.

Austin Patton had another good night punting, averaging 53.3 yards on three punts.

Haughton closes the regular season Friday against Parkway. The Panthers (3-4, 2-3) defeated Southwood 49-27 Thursday night.

Brotherton and his brother Coy will face off as head coaches for the first time. The two went head to head the last five seasons during Coy’s tenure as offensive coordinator at Captain Shreve.