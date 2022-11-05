High school football: Haughton falls to Captain Shreve

Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton knew his team wasn’t going against the same Captain Shreve team that lost four straight games after a 3-0 start Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Injuries took their toll on the Gators. With several players returning to action the last few weeks, Brotherton knew Shreve would more resemble the team that was a preseason favorite to win the District 1-5A title.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, Shreve played like a championship team, rolling to a 42-7 victory in a regular-season finale.

The good news is that it looks like Haughton’s season is not over. According to GeuxPreps.com, the Bucs (5-5, 3-4) are No. 27 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top 28 teams in the final official ratings released by the LHSAA Sunday make the playoffs.

If the ratings on GeauxPreps.com hold, Haughton will visit District 1-5A champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 team, in the first round. The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7.

Captain Shreve (5-5, 2-5) will be in the select Division I playoffs.

The Gators rolled up 362 yards rushing (per stats kept by Haughton) and held the Bucs to 217 total yards.

Haughton was still within striking distance at the half, trailing 14-0. But the Bucs couldn’t get anything going in the third quarter and the Gators scored two more touchdowns for a 28-0 lead.

Haughton trailed 35-0 in the fourth. The Bucs avoided the shutout when Colin Rains completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Douglas.

Shreve sophomore Jamarlon Otis rushed for 111 yards on 12 carries, including a 76-yard run for the game’s first touchdown.

Senior Jayden Edwards had 96 yards on 16 carries. His 20-yard TD run gave the Gators a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.

Keaton Flowers scored one rushing touchdown and one receiving.

Tyler Rhodes led Haughton with 66 yards on 20 carries.