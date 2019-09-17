High school football: Haughton jumps to No. 6 in LSWA Class 5A poll

The Haughton Buccaneers have moved up to No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll.

Haughton (2-0) defeated then No. 5 East Ascension last week. The Spartans fell to No. 9.

Haughton faces Woodlawn (0-2) Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium.

John Curtis (2-0) remained No. 1 in Class 5A. West Monroe (2-0) stayed at No. 2.

After receiving votes in the Class 5A poll last week, Parkway didn’t receive any this week despite a 35-14 victory over North DeSoto. The Panthers (2-0) have a chance to perhaps change that Friday when they host No. 8 Alexandria (2-0).

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

John Curtis (8) 2-0 104 1 West Monroe (1) 2-0 96 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-0 85 3 Archbishop Rummel 2-0 75 4 Acadiana 2-0 67 7 Haughton 2-0 59 10 Destrehan 2-0 57 8 Alexandria 2-0 40 9 East Ascension 1-1 32 5 Zachary 0-2 22 6

Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 21, Scotlandville 13, Ruston 8, Terrebonne 8, Slidell 5, John Ehret 3, Live Oak 2.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

St. Thomas More (5) 2-0 103 1 Karr (4) 1-1 90 2 Lakeshore 2-0 89 3 Neville 2-0 86 4 Leesville 2-0 65 6 Warren Easton 1-0 61 7 Eunice 2-0 48 9 Northwood 2-0 45 8 Evangel 1-1 36 5 Bastrop 2-0 21 NR

(tie) Assumption 2-0 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 11, Carver 10, Plaquemine 6, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 5.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

Sterlington (5) 2-0 104 1 St. James (4) 2-0 102 2 Iota 2-0 83 6 University 1-1 78 3 Union Parish 1-1 58 5 Kaplan 2-0 56 9 St. Martinville 1-1 45 4 North Webster 2-0 39 NR Lake Charles Prep 1-1 29 7 De La Salle 1-1 20 T9

Others receiving votes: Jena 19, E.D. White 16, Loranger 8, Baker 7, Brusly 6, Hannan 5, Marksville 5, Caldwell Parish 5, Madison Prep 4.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

Notre Dame (9) 2-0 108 1 Lafayette Christian 2-0 95 3 Newman 2-0 90 4 Amite 1-1 71 2 St. Charles 2-0 68 7 Ferriday 1-1 61 10 Kentwood 1-1 56 T8 Many 0-2 39 5 Catholic-New Iberia 0-2 34 6 Dunham 2-0 25 NR

Others receiving votes: East Feliciana 24, St. Helena 19, Lakeview 11, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2, Welsh 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

Oak Grove (6) 1-1 104 2 Southern Lab (1) 1-1 95 1 Calvary Baptist (1) 2-0 86 6 Ascension Catholic (1) 2-0 75 7 Vermilion Catholic 1-1 70 3 Country Day 1-1 68 4 Haynesville 0-2 48 5 West St. John 1-1 43 10 Ouachita Christian 1-1 38 8 Montgomery 2-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Oberlin 20, Logansport 14, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Opelousas Catholic 1, St. Edmund 1.

