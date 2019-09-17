High school football: Haughton jumps to No. 6 in LSWA Class 5A poll

The Haughton Buccaneers have moved up to No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll.
Haughton (2-0) defeated then No. 5 East Ascension last week. The Spartans fell to No. 9.
Haughton faces Woodlawn (0-2) Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium.
John Curtis (2-0) remained No. 1 in Class 5A. West Monroe (2-0) stayed at No. 2.
After receiving votes in the Class 5A poll last week, Parkway didn’t receive any this week despite a 35-14 victory over North DeSoto. The Panthers (2-0) have a chance to perhaps change that Friday when they host No. 8 Alexandria (2-0).
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
- John Curtis (8) 2-0 104 1
- West Monroe (1) 2-0 96 2
- Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-0 85 3
- Archbishop Rummel 2-0 75 4
- Acadiana 2-0 67 7
- Haughton 2-0 59 10
- Destrehan 2-0 57 8
- Alexandria 2-0 40 9
- East Ascension 1-1 32 5
- Zachary 0-2 22 6
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 21, Scotlandville 13, Ruston 8, Terrebonne 8, Slidell 5, John Ehret 3, Live Oak 2.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
- St. Thomas More (5) 2-0 103 1
- Karr (4) 1-1 90 2
- Lakeshore 2-0 89 3
- Neville 2-0 86 4
- Leesville 2-0 65 6
- Warren Easton 1-0 61 7
- Eunice 2-0 48 9
- Northwood 2-0 45 8
- Evangel 1-1 36 5
- Bastrop 2-0 21 NR
(tie) Assumption 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 11, Carver 10, Plaquemine 6, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 5.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Sterlington (5) 2-0 104 1
- St. James (4) 2-0 102 2
- Iota 2-0 83 6
- University 1-1 78 3
- Union Parish 1-1 58 5
- Kaplan 2-0 56 9
- St. Martinville 1-1 45 4
- North Webster 2-0 39 NR
- Lake Charles Prep 1-1 29 7
- De La Salle 1-1 20 T9
Others receiving votes: Jena 19, E.D. White 16, Loranger 8, Baker 7, Brusly 6, Hannan 5, Marksville 5, Caldwell Parish 5, Madison Prep 4.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Notre Dame (9) 2-0 108 1
- Lafayette Christian 2-0 95 3
- Newman 2-0 90 4
- Amite 1-1 71 2
- St. Charles 2-0 68 7
- Ferriday 1-1 61 10
- Kentwood 1-1 56 T8
- Many 0-2 39 5
- Catholic-New Iberia 0-2 34 6
- Dunham 2-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: East Feliciana 24, St. Helena 19, Lakeview 11, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2, Welsh 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Oak Grove (6) 1-1 104 2
- Southern Lab (1) 1-1 95 1
- Calvary Baptist (1) 2-0 86 6
- Ascension Catholic (1) 2-0 75 7
- Vermilion Catholic 1-1 70 3
- Country Day 1-1 68 4
- Haynesville 0-2 48 5
- West St. John 1-1 43 10
- Ouachita Christian 1-1 38 8
- Montgomery 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Oberlin 20, Logansport 14, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Opelousas Catholic 1, St. Edmund 1.