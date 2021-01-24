High school football: Haughton LB St. Andre named first-team All-State

Haughton senior linebacker Jake St. Andre has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State first team.

St. Andre, a ULL commit, set a school record with 332 tackles over the last three seasons. He helped the Bucs go 28-8 during that span and reach the semifinals of the playoffs in 2019.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound St. Andre had 106 tackles, including seven for loss. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in a victory over Captain Shreve.

Haughton went 7-1 in the regular season, finishing second behind Division I runner-up Byrd in District 1-5A. The Bucs finished 8-2 after losing to eventual state runner-up Alexandria in the second round.

St. Andre was named the Defensive MVP on the All-District 1-5A team. He was one of four Outstanding Players on the All-Parish team.

Last Monday, he played in the Blue-Grey High School All-American Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Airline senior defensive lineman Devarrick Woods, Benton senior defensive lineman Cade Waites and Haughton senior punter Austin Patton were named honorable mention.

2020 LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL CHART

OFFENSE

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

WR Chris Hilton Zachary 5-11 175 Sr.

WR Luke Besh Jesuit 6-1 185 Sr.

WR Austin Jackson Brother Martin 5-9 174 Jr.

OL/TE Shield Taylor Alexandria 6-4 235 Sr.

OL Justin Babineaux Acadiana 6-0 225 Sr.

OL Bobby Simpson Byrd 6-0 292 Sr.

OL Emery Jones Catholic 6-5 300 Jr.

OL Mackey Maillho Mandeville 6-8 350 Sr.

QB Judd Barton Alexandria 6-2 185 Sr.

RB Kentravion Hargrove Ruston 5-11 185 Sr.

RB Dylan Sampson Dutchtown 5-10 180 Jr.

RB Logan Diggs Rummel 6-1 190 Sr.

PK Caden Costa Mandeville 6-2 200 Sr.

ATH Jacoby Matthews Ponchatoula 6-1 204 Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL Maason Smith Terrebonne 6-5 315 Sr.

DL Cameron George Acadiana 6-2 240 Sr.

DL Carson Bruno Byrd 6-5 290 Sr.

DL Byron Turner St. Augustine 6-3 235 Sr.

LB Jermaine McNeal Alexandria 5-11 190 Sr.

LB Derreck Bercier Acadiana 5-8 200 Sr.

LB Jake St. Andre Haughton 6-2 220 Sr.

LB Andrew Jones Ehret 6-2 220 Sr.

DB CJ Kittling Alexandria 6-1 180 Sr.

DB Kaine Williams Ehret 6-0 185 Sr.

DB Michael Cerniauskas Catholic 5-11 185 Sr.

DB Ian Montz Acadiana 6-3 180 Sr.

KR Jaylin Lucas Terrebonne 5-9 160 Jr.

P Peyton Todd West Monroe 6-5 210 Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: LOGAN DIGGS, RUMMEL

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: CAMERON GEORGE, ACADIANA

COACH OF THE YEAR: THOMAS BACHMAN, ALEXADRIA

Honorable mention

T.J. Johnson, Alexandria; Andrew Frazier, Pineville; Chavez Brown, Terrebonne; Spencer Boudreaux, Thibodaux; A’avion Pierce, Terrebonne; Dalton Johnson, H.L. Bourgeois; Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana; Trayv’on Culbert, Alexandria; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Kendrick Law Jr., Captain Shreve; Landon Ibieta, Mandeville; Kylon Harris, East St. John; Richard Page, Ruston; Thatcher Moorehead, West Monroe; Dylan Dauzart, Alexandria; Cole Jeansonne, Alexandria; Gavin Soniat, East Ascension; Eli Taffi, Destrehan; Luke Alleman, Thibodaux; Garrett Mmahat, Brother Martin; Derome Williams, West Monroe; Markel Linzer, New Iberia; Venzell Thompson, Byrd; William Berry, Byrd; George Hart III, Catholic; Razan Keller, Destrehan; Jaylon Spears, Brother Martin; Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville; Chance Williams, Scotlandville; Jackie Marshall, East St. John; Caleb Phillips, Ruston; Braxton Guilbeau, Southside; Alex Auer, Captain Shreve; Sirlarrius Reed, West Monroe; Jalen Penegar, Ruston; Brock Harvey, West Monroe; Thaos Figaro, Lafayette; Michael Akins, New Iberia; Cade Waites, Benton; Devarrick Woods, Airline; Jerrell Boykins Jr., East Ascension; Christian Mannino, Catholic; Dalton Herbert, Ruston; Oliver Craddock, Lafayette; Caleb Arceneaux, Acadiana; Dylan Gibbs, Destrehan; Kolbe Fields, Rummel; Jason Cooper, West Monroe; Drailun Anthony, Acadiana; Da’Veawn Armstead, Central; Corey Lambert Jr, Brother Martin; Tyler Morton, Destrehan; Elijah Winters, Ponchatoula; Ian Goody, Covington; Austin Patton, Haughton; Kylin Jackson, Zachary; Frank McKevitt, Brother Martin; Arturo Garcia, Brother Martin; Tylie Keasley, St. Augustine; Barryn Sorrell, Holy Cross; Elinus Noel, Curtis; Ardell Reed, Shaw; Caleb Spann, Curtis; Trey LaBranch, Hahnville; Troy Kendrick, Hahnville; Antonio Gayton, West Jefferson; John O’Connor, Mandeville; Michael Nuber, Slidell; Brody Reina, St. Paul’s; Garrett Lauterbach, St. Paul’s; Jacob Frolich, St. Paul’s; Aaron Landry, Ponchatoula; Rickie Collins, Woodlawn-BR; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Lanard Harris, Woodlawn-BR.