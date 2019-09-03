High school football: Haughton only parish team to receive votes in preseason polls; No. 1 team in 1A coming to Benton Friday

Haughton was the only Bossier Parish team to receive votes in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason polls.

The Bucs, who went 9-3 last season, had 15 points in the Clsss 5A poll. That was the third highest in “others receiving votes,” making Haughton No. 13 overall.

Captain Shreve was the only other District 1-5A team to receive votes. The Gators had 12 points, making them 14th overall.

Defending Division I champion John Curtis received eight on the nine first-place votes and is No. 1. Second-ranked West Monroe, last year’s Class 5A runner-up, received the other first-place vote.

John Curtis opens the season against defending Class 4A state champ and preseason No. 1 Edna Karr on Friday.

Benton fans will get a chance to see the top-ranked team in Class 1A Friday. The Tigers host Oak Grove, last year’s runner-up. It will be Benton’s first game as a member of Class 5A.

Class 5A

Team 1st rec pts

John Curtis (8) 0-0 104 West Monroe (1) 0-0 98 Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-0 74 Archbishop Rummel 0-0 67 Zachary 0-0 64 East Ascension 0-0 59 Acadiana 0-0 44 Destrehan 0-0 41 Terrebonne 0-0 39 Ruston 0-0 26

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 23, John Ehret 22, Haughton 15, Captain Shreve 12, Slidell 6, Scotlandville 2, East St. John 1.

Class 4A

Team 1st rec pts

Karr (8) 0-0 97 St. Thomas More (1) 0-0 96 Lakeshore 0-0 82 Neville 0-0 78 Leesville 0-0 62 Warren Easton 0-0 59 Evangel 0-0 47 Northwood 0-0 38 Eunice 0-0 30 Plaquemine 0-0 25

Others receiving votes: Carver 21, Landry-Walker 17, Westgate 14, Assumption 10, Breaux Bridge 6, Bastrop 5, North Desoto 4, Pearl River 3, Tioga 1.

Class 3A

Team 1st rec pts

Sterlington (6) 0-0 102 St. James (1) 0-0 86 University (2) 0-0 77 St. Martinville 0-0 59 Union Parish 0-0 55 Archbishop Hannan 0-0 52 Iota 0-0 50 De La Salle 0-0 48 Lake Charles Prep 0-0 42 Kaplan 0-0 37

Others receiving votes: North Webster 27, Jena 14, Baker 12, Lutcher 12, E.D. White 11, Caldwell Parish 6, Parkview Baptist 2, Jewel Sumner 2, Madison Prep 1, Marksville 1, Church Point 1.

Class 2A

Team 1st rec pts

Notre Dame (5) 0-0 102 Amite (3) 0-0 99 Many (1) 0-0 77 Lafayette Christian 0-0 73 Catholic-New Iberia 0-0 66 Newman 0-0 58 Kentwood 0-0 48 Ferriday 0-0 46 St. Charles 0-0 27 St. Helena 0-0 23

Others receiving votes: Welsh 22, Dunham 19, Rosepine 15, Kinder 9, East Feliciana 6.

Class 1A

Team 1st rec pts

Oak Grove (6) 0-0 102 Southern Lab (1) 0-0 87 Haynesville 0-0 78 Country Day 0-0 74 Vermilion Catholic (1) 0-0 71 Ascension Catholic 0-0 62 Calvary Baptist (1) 0-0 52 Logansport 0-0 44 West St. John 0-0 38 Ouachita Christian 0-0 36

Others receiving votes: Basile 12, Central Catholic-Morgan City 11, St. Edmund 9, Montgomery 8, Oberlin 7, St. Frederick 4.