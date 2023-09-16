High school football: Haughton puts on offensive show in double-overtime loss to Many

High school football: Haughton puts on offensive show in double-overtime loss to...

Haughton put on an offensive show Friday night but it wasn’t quite enough as the Bucs fell to the Many Tigers 45-42 in double overtime at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Haughton dropped to 2-1. Many, the 2022 non-select Division III state champion, improved to 2-1.

Haughton amassed 650 yards total offense, 348 passing and 302 rushing.

Christian Turner accounted for 423 of that in just over two quarters.

He completed 17 of 22 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards on just eight carries.

Turner suffered a freak ankle injury after making a nice run that kickstarted a 92-yard touchdown drive which gave the Bucs a 42-35 lead in the fourth quarter.

Jamarion Montgomery had eight catches for 188 yards and two TDs, one of which covered 79 yards.

Jalen Lewis, who took snaps at quarterback after Turner’s injury, rushed for 66 yards on 14 carries, caught nine passes for 93 yards, and completed 4-of-5 passes for 32 yards.

He completed a 5-yard throwback pass to Turner for a touchdown on the final play of the first half that tied the score at 28.

Devontay Moss rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.

Zu’Mondous Davis grabbed a Turner fumble and went 15 yards for a TD on the Bucs’ first drive, completing a 40-yard play, Cody Salas had a 24-yard TD reception.

Haughton reached the Many 30 on its final drive of the game. But a penalty pushed the Bucs back five yards and a 52-yard field goal attempt was blocked on the second-to-last play.

Haughton had an opportunity to win in the first overtime after stopping the Tigers inside the 2 but the Bucs couldn’t capitalize.

After Haughton failed to score on its second possession, the Bucs defense and a penalty pushed the Tigers back. But on fourth down Many kicked a 33-yard field goal to win it.

Turnovers hurt the Bucs. Haughton lost a fumble inside the Many 5 and at its 36 in the first half. Many scored after both, including a 97-yard drive highlighted by a 61-yard run.

After recovering an onside kick with the score tied at 35, the Bucs lost a fumble on the play after a 29-yard pass completion.

An errant lateral pass set up Many at the Haughton 46. The Tigers then drove for a touchdown, tying the game at 42.

Haughton opens District 1-5A play at Parkway Friday. The Panthers (3-0) defeated Bossier 51-0 Friday night.