High school football: Haughton rally comes up short against East St. John

With five minutes left in their non-select Division I playoff game against East St. John on Friday night, the No. 27 seed Haughton Buccaneers had a chance to pull off their second straight upset.

After recovering a fumble, the Bucs were in business about 70 yards away from the end zone trailing 27-21. But after a pass on third-and-10 was broken up, Haughton was forced to punt.

A few plays later, East St. John’s George Martin III burst through the middle of the line and went 41 yards for a touchdown. The No. 11 seed Wildcats went on to win 35-21 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Haughton, which upset No. 6 Airline in the first round, closed its season at 6-6. The Bucs came very close to winning eight games, falling to Parkway on a last-second field goal and losing to Benton 78-71, a game that will be talked about for a long time.

“With five minutes left we were down six and had the ball,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “That’s about all you can ask for. Our kids played hard. It was kind of an uphill battle. I think they were probably the better team. We played hard and gave ourselves a chance to win right there until the very end.”

East St. John (10-2) will host No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) in the quarterfinals.

Haughton fell behind 14-0. The Bucs got on the board on the first play of the second quarter, an 11-yard run by Tyler Rhodes.

Colin Rains completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Douglas with 2:39 left in the half. Carter Ebarb’s second PAT tied it at 14.

The Bucs came very close to taking the lead on the final play of the half, but a Rains’ pass from the Wildcats 34 into the end zone was ruled incomplete after one official initially signaled a touchdown

“We thought we had a touchdown there,” Brotherton said. “One guy calls it a touchdown, the other guy comes in and overrules him. I didn’t really see it so I can’t tell who was right and who was wrong. You think you’re going into the half with the lead and they change the call and you’re still tied.”

The third quarter was similar to the first with East St. John scoring two touchdowns. After the first, a 33-yard pass, the Wildcats were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. After the 15-yard markoff, the PAT was missed.

Haughton rallied again, scoring on a drive capped by a 1-yard run by Rhodes. That cut the Wildcats’ lead to 27-21 with 8:49 left. But that was as close as the Bucs would get.

Rains, a three-year starter playing his final game, rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries and completed 11 of 25 passes for 159 yards.

He finished his career with 5,162 yards passing, ranking third in school history, and 1,731 yards rushing. He accounted for 76 touchdowns (49 passing, 25 rushing and two receiving).

His fellow senior Rhodes rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries. He finished the season with 1,360 yards.

Jalen Lewis had four catches for 59 yards. Jamarion Montgomery had two for 50. Lewis is a junior and Montgomery just a sophomore.

East St. John quarterback Yashua Mitchell completed 15 of 25 passes for 268 yards for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Jakob Handy had the first interception. It stopped a first-half Wildcats drive that reached the Haughton 12.

Andrew Markray had the second on East St. John’s first possession of the second half. It also stopped a drive in the red zone. But the Wildcats got a sack, forced a punt and scored to take the 20-13 lead.

Martin finished with 139 yards on 22 carries.