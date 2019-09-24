High school football: Haughton remains at No. 6 in 5A poll

The Haughton Bucs remained at No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A poll after Week 3.

Haughton (3-0) hosts Byrd (0-3) in a District 1-5A opener Friday night.

West Monroe dropped one spot to No. 3 after losing to defending Division II, Class 6A Texas state champion Longview 17-7. Catholic-Baton Rouge moved up one spot to No. 2.

Class 5A

School 1st record pts prev

John Curtis (8) 3-0 105 1 Catholic-BR 3-0 88 3 West Monroe (1) 2-1 86 2 Archbishop Rummel 3-0 77 4 Acadiana 3-0 74 5 Haughton 3-0 63 6 Destrehan 3-0 60 7 Alexandria 3-0 48 8 East Ascension 2-1 34 9 Zachary 1-2 22 10

Others receiving votes: Scotlandville 17, Ruston 8, Captain Shreve 5, Slidell 5, Live Oak 2, Terrebonne 2.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin