High school football: Haughton remains at No. 6 in 5A poll

The Haughton Bucs remained at No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s  Class 5A poll after Week 3.

Haughton (3-0) hosts Byrd (0-3) in a District 1-5A opener Friday night. 

West Monroe dropped one spot to No. 3 after losing to defending Division II, Class 6A Texas state champion Longview 17-7. Catholic-Baton Rouge moved up one spot to No. 2.

Class 5A

 School  1st  record  pts  prev

  1. John Curtis (8) 3-0  105  1
  2. Catholic-BR 3-0 88 3
  3. West Monroe (1) 2-1 86 2
  4. Archbishop Rummel 3-0  77 4
  5. Acadiana 3-0 74 5
  6. Haughton 3-0 63 6
  7. Destrehan 3-0 60 7
  8. Alexandria 3-0 48 8
  9. East Ascension 2-1 34 9
  10. Zachary 1-2 22 10

Others receiving votes: Scotlandville 17, Ruston 8, Captain Shreve 5, Slidell 5, Live Oak 2, Terrebonne 2.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin