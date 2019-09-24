High school football: Haughton remains at No. 6 in 5A poll

The Haughton Bucs remained at No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A poll after Week 3.
Haughton (3-0) hosts Byrd (0-3) in a District 1-5A opener Friday night.
West Monroe dropped one spot to No. 3 after losing to defending Division II, Class 6A Texas state champion Longview 17-7. Catholic-Baton Rouge moved up one spot to No. 2.
Class 5A
School 1st record pts prev
- John Curtis (8) 3-0 105 1
- Catholic-BR 3-0 88 3
- West Monroe (1) 2-1 86 2
- Archbishop Rummel 3-0 77 4
- Acadiana 3-0 74 5
- Haughton 3-0 63 6
- Destrehan 3-0 60 7
- Alexandria 3-0 48 8
- East Ascension 2-1 34 9
- Zachary 1-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Scotlandville 17, Ruston 8, Captain Shreve 5, Slidell 5, Live Oak 2, Terrebonne 2.
— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin