High school football: Haughton rolls past Southwood

After a couple of tough weeks, the Haughton Buccaneers got back in the win column Friday night with a 46-28 victory over the Southwood Cowboys at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium.

Haughton improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in District 1-5A. Southwood dropped to 0-5 and 0-2.

“It’s good to win a game again,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “It was kind of sloppy but it sure beats losing.”

The Bucs were coming off losses to Many 45-42 in double overtime and Parkway 24-6.

Haughton has been plagued by injuries at key positions but some other Bucs took the opportunity to step up against Southwood.

Haughton got a big boost from running back Chris Mayes, who rushed for 210 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns on runs of 90-plus yards.

“I told the team after the game. It was kind of fun we had guys that made big plays and had big games that we haven’t really depended on all year,” Brotherton said. “We had senior running back Chris Mayes that probably had 100 yards rushing for his career. On back-to-back carries I think he went 97 yards and 95 yards touchdowns so that was neat.

“He’s worked hard and is a kid who has been in our program for four years and hadn’t gotten to play much and got a lot of playing time tonight.”

Freshman quarterback Taylor Weathersby completed 11-of-16 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

“Throw a freshman quarterback out there we know is going to be good eventually. But he didn’t look like a freshman,” Brotherton said. “Played really, really well. That was exciting to see.”

Brotherton said starter Christian Turner will be ready to go Friday against Byrd. He has been out since suffering a freak ankle injury in the third quarter against Many.

Jalen Lewis, Jamarion Montgomery and Cody Salas all caught touchdown passes.

Lewis had a team-high five catches for 41 yards. Zu’Mondous Davis had two for 39.

Haughton will be taking on a Byrd team coming off its first victory, 61-35 over Benton Thursday.