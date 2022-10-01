High school football: Haughton shrugs off slow start in victory over Southwood

The Haughton Bucs shook off a slow start en route to a 37-24 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, the Bucs scored a touchdown and a field goal after getting a turnover for a 10-6 lead. Haughton scored 20 straight in the second half and led 30-6 before the Cowboys scored again.

Haughton improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district. Southwood dropped to 0-5 and 0-2. (The Cowboys opened the season with two victories but had to forfeit both.)

“We struggled in the first half,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “We weren’t real sharp.

At the half, Brotherton and his staff decided the best strategy in the second half would be to keep the ball on the ground and go straight at the Cowboys.

It worked. The Bucs finished with 273 yards rushing. Tyler Rhodes led the way with 137 yards on 17 carries.

Colin Rains had a solid night passing and running. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 140 yards with one interception. He also rushed for 64 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns.

Rains’ three TD runs covered 3, 17 and 35 yards. Rhodes scored the Bucs’ first touchdown of the second half on an 8-yard run.

Davontay Moss ran 33 yards for Haughton’s final TD.

Carter Ebarb’s 26-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the half gave the Bucs the 10-6 lead. He also made four-of-five PATs.

Haughton faces Byrd on Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 1-1) lost to Parkway 25-13 Friday night.