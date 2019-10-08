High school football: Haughton stays at No. 6 in LSWA 5A poll

Haughton remained at No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll released Tuesday.
The Bucs (5-0) visit Airline (4-1), which received three points in the voting by sports writers across the state.
The top five in 5A are John Curtis (5-0), Catholic-Baton Rouge (5-0), Archbishop Rummel (5-0), West Monroe (3-1) and Acadiana (5-0).
Haughton is No. 3 among non-select schools.
Bossier (5-0) received 12 points in the Class 3A poll. That makes the Bearkats No. 13 overall.
Bossier is at North Webster (2-3) Friday. The Knights received 22 points, which put them just one point out of the top 10.
LSWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
- John Curtis (12) 5-0 120 1
- Catholic-BR 5-0 105 2
3.Archbishop Rummel 5-0 93 4
4, West Monroe 3-1 89 3
5, Acadiana 5-0 77 5
6, Haughton 5-0 72 6
7, Alexandria 5-0 53 7
8, East Ascension 4-1 43 8
9, Destrehan 4-1 35 9
10, Scotlandville 5-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: Zachary 26, Captain Shreve 13, Hahnville 10, Live Oak 5, Airline 3, Mandeville 2, Ruston 2, Thibodaux 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
- St. Thomas More (6) 4-1 115 1
- Lakeshore (4) 5-0 113 2
- Karr 2-2 91 3
(tie) Leesville 5-0 91 4
- Neville 3-2 71 5
- 6. Northwood-Shreve 4-1 58 6
- Eunice 4-1 57 9
- Warren Easton 2-2 54 10
- 9. Bastrop 4-1 44 7
- Assumption 4-1 25 8
Others receiving votes: Tioga 18, Carencro 15, Minden 8, Breaux Bridge 7, Evangel Christian 6, Carver 4, Landry-Walker 2.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
- St. James (5) 5-0 115 2
- Sterlington (5) 4-0 114 1
- Iota 5-0 98 3
- University 3-2 85 4
- Loranger 5-0 78 5
- Union Parish 3-2 62 6
- Lake Charles Prep 3-2 56 7
- De La Salle 2-3 31 9
- Madison Prep 4-1 26 NR
- Wossman 4-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: North Webster 22, Marksville 13, Bossier 12, Archbishop Hannan 10, St. Martinville 9, Caldwell Parish 8, Jena 5, Kaplan 4, E.D. White 3, Loyola 2, Booker T. Washington-NO 2.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Notre Dame (10) 5-0 120 1
- Newman 5-0 108 2
- Lafayette Christian 4-1 98 3
- Ferriday 4-1 86 5
- St. Charles Catholic 4-1 79 4
- Amite 3-2 66 6
- Dunham 4-1 54 8
- Kentwood 2-3 40 7
- Many 2-3 36 NR
- Catholic-NI 2-3 30 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Helena 17, Lakeview 14, Avoyelles 8, East Feliciana 8, Lakeside 6, Rosepine 4, Oakdale 3, Capitol, Pine 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Calvary Baptist (7) 4-0 117 1
- Ascension Catholic (2) 4-0 109 2
- Oak Grove 3-2 88 4
(tie) Vermilion Catholic 3-1 88 5
- Southern Lab (1) 2-3 80 3
- Ouachita Christian 3-1 56 7
- West St. John 3-2 51 6
- Opelousas Catholic 5-0 50 9
- Country Day 2-2 47 8
- Oberlin 5-0 39 10
Others receiving votes: Grand Lake 19, Haynesville 14, East Iberville 9, Cedar Creek 7, Central Catholic 4, Logansport 1, Montgomery 1, White Castle 1.