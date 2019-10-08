High school football: Haughton stays at No. 6 in LSWA 5A poll

Haughton remained at No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll released Tuesday.

The Bucs (5-0) visit Airline (4-1), which received three points in the voting by sports writers across the state.

The top five in 5A are John Curtis (5-0), Catholic-Baton Rouge (5-0), Archbishop Rummel (5-0), West Monroe (3-1) and Acadiana (5-0).

Haughton is No. 3 among non-select schools.

Bossier (5-0) received 12 points in the Class 3A poll. That makes the Bearkats No. 13 overall.

Bossier is at North Webster (2-3) Friday. The Knights received 22 points, which put them just one point out of the top 10.

LSWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

John Curtis (12) 5-0 120 1 Catholic-BR 5-0 105 2

3.Archbishop Rummel 5-0 93 4

4, West Monroe 3-1 89 3

5, Acadiana 5-0 77 5

6, Haughton 5-0 72 6

7, Alexandria 5-0 53 7

8, East Ascension 4-1 43 8

9, Destrehan 4-1 35 9

10, Scotlandville 5-0 30 10

Others receiving votes: Zachary 26, Captain Shreve 13, Hahnville 10, Live Oak 5, Airline 3, Mandeville 2, Ruston 2, Thibodaux 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

St. Thomas More (6) 4-1 115 1 Lakeshore (4) 5-0 113 2 Karr 2-2 91 3

(tie) Leesville 5-0 91 4

Neville 3-2 71 5 6. Northwood-Shreve 4-1 58 6 Eunice 4-1 57 9 Warren Easton 2-2 54 10 9. Bastrop 4-1 44 7 Assumption 4-1 25 8

Others receiving votes: Tioga 18, Carencro 15, Minden 8, Breaux Bridge 7, Evangel Christian 6, Carver 4, Landry-Walker 2.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

St. James (5) 5-0 115 2 Sterlington (5) 4-0 114 1 Iota 5-0 98 3 University 3-2 85 4 Loranger 5-0 78 5 Union Parish 3-2 62 6 Lake Charles Prep 3-2 56 7 De La Salle 2-3 31 9 Madison Prep 4-1 26 NR Wossman 4-1 23 NR

Others receiving votes: North Webster 22, Marksville 13, Bossier 12, Archbishop Hannan 10, St. Martinville 9, Caldwell Parish 8, Jena 5, Kaplan 4, E.D. White 3, Loyola 2, Booker T. Washington-NO 2.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

Notre Dame (10) 5-0 120 1 Newman 5-0 108 2 Lafayette Christian 4-1 98 3 Ferriday 4-1 86 5 St. Charles Catholic 4-1 79 4 Amite 3-2 66 6 Dunham 4-1 54 8 Kentwood 2-3 40 7 Many 2-3 36 NR Catholic-NI 2-3 30 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Helena 17, Lakeview 14, Avoyelles 8, East Feliciana 8, Lakeside 6, Rosepine 4, Oakdale 3, Capitol, Pine 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

Calvary Baptist (7) 4-0 117 1 Ascension Catholic (2) 4-0 109 2 Oak Grove 3-2 88 4

(tie) Vermilion Catholic 3-1 88 5

Southern Lab (1) 2-3 80 3 Ouachita Christian 3-1 56 7 West St. John 3-2 51 6 Opelousas Catholic 5-0 50 9 Country Day 2-2 47 8 Oberlin 5-0 39 10

Others receiving votes: Grand Lake 19, Haynesville 14, East Iberville 9, Cedar Creek 7, Central Catholic 4, Logansport 1, Montgomery 1, White Castle 1.