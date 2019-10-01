High school football: Haughton stays at No. 6 in LSWA 5A poll

Haughton remained at No. 6 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll released Tuesday.

The Bucs (4-0), who host Benton (3-1) Friday night, received 73 points in voting by sports writers across the state. Fifth-ranked Acadiana received 76.

Parkway (3-1) and Airline (3-1) were among others receiving votes. The Panthers had three points and the Vikings two.

Parkway faces Captain Shreve (3-1) Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Gators, who fell to No. 10 Scotlandville 27-26 last week, received nine points, making them No. 12 overall.

Airline plays Southwood (0-4) Friday night at Independence Stadium.

Bossier (4-0), which defeated North Caddo 28-13 last week, was among others receiving votes in Class 3A. The Bearkats received eight points.

Bossier visits Montgomery (3-1) Thursday night. Montgomery was the first team among others receiving votes in Class 1A.

Class 5A

Team 1st rec pts prev

John Curtis (10) 4-0 120 1 Catholic-BR 4-0 104 2 West Monroe 3-1 93 3 Archbishop Rummel 4-0 90 4 Acadiana 4-0 76 5 Haughton 4-0 73 6 Alexandria 4-0 57 8 East Ascension 3-1 43 9 Destrehan 3-1 35 7 Scotlandville 4-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Zachary 27, Captain Shreve 9, Slidell 7, Hahnville 6, Parkway 3, Live Oak 3, Airline 2, Mandeville 1, Thibodaux 1, Terrebonne 1.

Class 4A

Team 1st rec pts prev

St. Thomas More (9) 4-0 119 1 Lakeshore (1) 4-0 108 3 Karr 2-2 88 2 Leesville 4-0 85 5 Neville 3-1 75 4 Northwood 4-0 73 7 Bastrop 4-0 54 9 Assumption 4-0 43 10 Eunice 3-1 42 6 Warren Easton 1-2 36 8

Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 22, Evangel 9, Tioga 9, Carver 5, Pearl River 3, Minden 2, Carencro 1, Landry-Walker 1.

Class 3A

Team 1st rec pts prev

Sterlington (6) 4-0 116 1 St. James (4) 4-0 114 2 Iota 4-0 98 3 University 2-2 84 5 Loranger 4-0 68 9 Union Parish 2-2 57 4 Lake Charles Prep 1-2 43 6 North Webster 2-2 35 7 De La Salle 2-2 29 NR St. Martinville 3-1 27 10

Others receiving votes: Marksville 24, Caldwell Parish 21, Kaplan 20, Madison Prep 9, Bossier 8, Loyola 7, Hannan 6, Jena 6, Wossman 5, E.D. White 3, Parkview Baptist 2, Carroll 1, St. Louis 1.

Class 2A

Team 1st rec pts prev

Notre Dame (10) 4-0 120 1 Newman 4-0 108 2 Lafayette Christian 3-1 97 3 St. Charles 4-0 90 T4 Ferriday 3-1 77 6 Amite 2-2 65 T4 Kentwood 2-2 52 7 Dunham 3-1 33 NR Lakeview 3-1 29 9 St. Helena 2-2 27 8

Others receiving votes: Many 23, Catholic-New Iberia 20, East Feliciana 11, Mangham 7, Menard 6, Lakeside 5, Avoyelles 4, Oakdale 2, Rosepine 2, Capitol 1, Ascension Episcopal 1.

Class 1A

Team 1st rec pts prev

Calvary Baptist (7) 3-0 117 2 Ascension Catholic (1) 3-0 103 3 Southern Lab (2) 2-2 98 1 Oak Grove 2-2 90 4 Vermilion Catholic 3-1 80 5 West St. John 3-1 64 7 Ouachita Christian 3-1 50 8 Country Day 2-2 47 6 Opelousas Catholic 4-0 41 10 Oberlin 4-0 36 9

Others receiving votes: Montgomery 15, Haynesville 11, Grand Lake 10, East Iberville 8, Central Catholic-Morgan City 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, St. Frederick 1, Basile 1, Logansport 1.