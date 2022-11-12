High school football: Haughton upsets Airline in first round of playoffs

Over the last three seasons, Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton has seen his quarterback, Colin Rains, have some outstanding performances.

But Rains’ performance against Airline in the first round of the Non-Select Division I playoffs may have topped them all.

Rains rushed for 222 yards on 23 carries and accounted for touchdowns three different ways to lead the No. 27 seed Buccaneers to a 36-26 victory over No. 6 Airline on a cold, rainy and windy Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Rains threw two touchdown passes, caught one and rushed for a TD. He also completed 7 of 12 passes for 79 yards.

“He’s a winner,” Brotherton said of Rains, who signed a baseball scholarship with Northwestern State on Wednesday. “He’s a competitor. As long as he’s out there the kids believe we can win. And he’s just tough. When you have a quarterback that’s tough that rubs off with the whole team. That’s what Colin is.”

The Bucs amassed 392 yards rushing. Senior Tyler Rhodes had 166 on 21 carries.

Haughton avenged a 55-42 loss to Airline in Week 7. The Bucs (6-5) will host No. 11 East St. John (9-2), a 29-28 winner over No. 22 Walker, in the second round Friday.

For Airline, it was a tough ending to an outstanding season. The Vikings finished 7-4 and won the District 1-5A championship under first-year Head Coach Justin Scogin after going 1-9 last season.

Airline, which had won seven straight, didn’t go quietly. Haughton led 36-13 after three quarters. The Vikings scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, failing on a two-point conversion attempt and kicking a PAT, to get within 10.

After stopping the Bucs inside its 10-yard line with just over a minute left, Airline drove down the field. But Haughton successfully defended a pass on fourth-and-10 with 48 seconds left.

Airline came into the game averaging just a tad under 50 points in district play. The Bucs held the Vikings to 24 points below that.

Brotherton credited defensive coordinator Gary Smith and the defensive coaches for the Bucs’ performance Friday.

“I know at the end they gave up a lot of yards and you gave up 26 points,” he said of the defense. “But I’m telling you we played those guys a month ago and they never punted. And we never even slowed them down.

“So tonight I thought Coach Smith and our defensive staff did an awesome job of not changing what we do but tweaking it and just convincing our kids to play hard. I thought we gave just a great, great effort.”

On their first drive of the game, the Vikings picked up where they left off in the regular season. Ben Taylor hit Daxton Chavez for 60 yards and a touchdown. The PAT was blocked.

After a 42-7 loss to Captain Shreve in the regular-season finale, Brotherton thought for his team to have a chance to win something good would need to happen early.

It did when the Haughton recovered an onside kick attempt and drove for a touchdown, a 5-yard wide receiver pass from Jalen Lewis to Rains, who also had a 27-yard run on the drive.

The Bucs got a turnover on downs and drove into Vikings territory. The drive stalled and Airline blocked a field-goal attempt.

The Vikings took advantage, moving down the field for their second TD, a 1-yard sneak by Taylor set up by a 25-yard catch by tight end Bob Patterson.

The Bucs answered. Rains ran for 35 yards and Tyler Rhodes got the TD on a 7-yard run. Carter Ebarb’s second PAT gave Haughton a 14-13 lead they would never relinquish.

Airline, though, looked like it would regain the lead after the Bucs failed on an onside kick. But DJ Riser made an interception in the end zone and the Bucs went 80 yards for their third TD, a 5-yard pass from Rains to John Ecot.

Haughton then got another stop on a fourth-down sack and drove 63 yards for their fourth TD, a 2-yard run by Rains with just 48 seconds left in the half.

“The key to the game was early in the game in the first half we got a few stops,” Brotherton said. “That made our kids believe they could win. Once you believe you can win it changes the way you play and your intensity and everything else. That’s probably what I’m most proud of, the efforts that our kids gave.”

The Bucs led 27-13 at the half.

They kept the momentum early in the third quarter, driving deep into Airline territory. But the Vikings recovered a fumble

Haughton then forced a punt that was held up by the wind and went only 3 yards to the Airline 25 after taking a Bucs bounce. Rains hit Lewis, who made a nice adjustment to the ball, for a 30-yard touchdown.

Haughton’s Natravious Ball then intercepted a fourth-down pass near midfield.

The Airline defense then started getting some stops. But Haughton twice downed punts by Ebarb near the goalline. The first resulted in Haughton’s final points, a safety on a sack in the end zone.

The Vikings drove 98 yards for a touchdown, a 7-yard pass from Taylor to Bryson Broom, but ate up precious time on the clock after the second. Airline converted three fourth downs, including a fourth-and-10 in Haughton territory.

“That was huge killing two punts inside the 1,” Brotherton said. “And that’s something that doesn’t show up in the stats but we’ll definitely be talking about it Monday in the film room. You always try to convince the kids that special teams were important. They can make a difference in the game and tonight I thought it did.”

After recovering a fumble, the Vikings scored on a 40-yard pass from Taylor to Patterson, cutting the lead to 10 with 6:05 left. That gave Airline fans some hope and made Haughton fans a bit nervous.

But the Bucs continued recovering onside kick attempts, including two by Trent McGowen.

Despite the wind and rain, Airline’s Taylor completed 22 of 46 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns (per Haughton’s official statkeepers). He finished the season with more than 3,000 yards passing and 37 touchdowns.

Patterson and Chavez, both seniors, played well in their final games. Patterson caught four passes for 112 yards. Chavez had four for 98.

Tre’ Jackson capped an outstanding junior season with four catches for 60 yards. Senior Cam Jefferson led Airline with 48 yards rushing and had six catches for 36 yards.

But it was Haughton’s night.

“We got beat 42-7 last week and looked pitiful,” Brotherton said. “So to stay with it and come back strong and give such a great effort to a team that already beat them once, just super, super proud of that.”