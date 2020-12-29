High school football: Haughton’s St. Andre named District 1-5A MVP; 22 other parish players make first-team All-District

Haughton senior linebacker Jake St. Andre has been named the Defensive MVP on the All-District 1-5A team selected by the district’s coaches.

St. Andre, a three-year starter who has committed to Louisiana-Lafayette, had 106 tackles, including seven for loss, in 10 games. He also recovered three fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Haughton went 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district in the regular season, losing only to district champion Byrd.

Twenty-two players from Bossier Parish schools also made the first team.

Haughton’s other selections were senior wide receiver Elijah Rochon, senior offensive lineman Payton Bates, senior kicker Carter Jensen, senior punter Austin Patton, senior linebacker Dylan Turner, senior linebacker Sean Hardison and senior defensive back Logan Wilkerson.

Rochon caught 45 passes for 668 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

Jensen kicked six field goals, including two over 40, and had 28 kickoffs reach the end zone for touchbacks. Patton averaged 41.4 yards per punt.

Turner, a three-year starter, had 62 tackles, including 12 for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. Hardison had 65 tackles, including six for loss.

Wilkerson had 49 tackles.

Airline’s first-team selections were senior quarterback Alex Garcia, senior offensive lineman Daimian McDowell, senior kicker Jackson Tinkis, senior defensive lineman Devarrick Woods and senior defensive back Tracy Hudson.

Garcia, the Offensive MVP in 2019, completed 89 of 150 passes for 1,063 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions in seven games.

Woods was in on 32 tackles. He also had seven sacks and five pressures. Hudson was in on 68 tackles and had two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Tinkis was Airline’s starting placekicker for four years.

Parkway’s selections were sophomore running back Jaylan White, senior wide receiver Jalun Reed, junior offensive lineman Devon Hall, senior defensive lineman Trenton Defatta, senior linebacker Connor Norcross and senior defensive back Dariusz Patterson.

White had 108 carries for 635 yards and seven touchdowns in six games. Reed had 36 catches for 577 yards in eight games.

Defatta had 17 tackles for loss and two sacks in eight games. Norcross was in on 75 tackles (41 solo, 34 assists), including nine for loss. Patterson had three interceptions and eight pass breakups along with 32 solo tackles and 26 assists.

Benton’s first-team selections were senior wide receiver Dane Stearns, junior offensive lineman Braysen Brown, senior defensive lineman Cade Waites and senior linebacker Ashur Hall.

Stearns had 20 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns in six games. Waites, a three-year starter, had 53.5 tackles, including 8.5 for loss.

Hall, a three-year starter, had 47 tackles, 14 for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in seven games. He also rushed for 148 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Haughton’s second-team selections were sophomore running back Dexter Smith, senior wide receiver Gage East, senior offensive lineman Tyler Vogan, senior defensive lineman Kishaun Dunbar and senior linebacker Jack Edwards.

Airline’s were senior running back Jamall Asberry, senior running back Rovelle Young, senior wide receiver Devin Bilbo, sophomore tight end Daxton Chavez, senior offensive lineman Jackson White, senior defensive lineman Trent Patterson, sophomore linebacker Justin Epps, junior linebacker Jaden Miller, junior defensive back Ja’robert Kelly and junior flex Keegan Lehr.

Parkway’s were senior receiver Brady Norcross, junior offensive lineman Solomon Washington, sophomore linebacker Barrett Newman and senior defensive back Noah Wolf.

Benton’s were junior running back Caleb Hood, junior offensive lineman Charlie Nance, junior punter R.J. Moore, senior defensive lineman Rowe Thompson, junior defensive lineman Davis Sellers, sophomore defensive back Sawyer Simmons and sophomore return specialist Pearce Russell.

Haughton’s honorable mention selections were Colin Rains, Peyton Polk, Kade Ebarb, Jason Formby and Jaden Walton.

Airline’s were Jaden Williams, Hayden Howard, Cameron White, Gavin Morales, Willie Sanders, Keon Manning and Jyson Thomas.

Parkway’s were Cannon Link, Ron’Tavious Richmond, Jaden Jones, Quincy Jones, Jaylan Hardy, Aeron Burrell and Nolan Dean.

Benton’s were E.J. Washington, Nathan Hardin and Gray Walters.