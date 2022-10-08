High school football: High-scoring Benton downs Natchitoches Central

Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, the Benton Tigers wore maroon shirts with the No. 12 and name Walker on the back during warmups.

They did so to honor Robert Walker, a 16-year-old Natchitoches Central player who was killed in a UTV accident on Oct. 2, the day before the Tigers and Chiefs were scheduled to play sub-varsity games.

“I just wanted to do something low key,” Benton head coach Reynolds Moore said. “I didn’t want to draw attention to us. It’s not about us. I really wanted to just kind of let their team, their community and really the young man’s mom know we were thinking about them and praying for them.

“Football is about more than just a game. We were supporting them there any way we could. We had the shirts made up and wore them down here and wore them during warmup.”

Benton, which went into the game a heavy favorite, went on to defeat Natchitoches Central 62-15. The Tigers improved to 3-3 overall with their second straight victory and 2-1 in district. The Chiefs dropped to 2-4 and 1-2.

Benton has now scored more than 50 points in four straight games, including 63 and 62 in their last two. The Tigers are averaging 50.8 points per game.

Benton scored on the first play of the game. Brady Blaylock sprinted 80 yards after catching a shuttle pass from Gray Walters. The Chiefs quickly answered with Jeremiah Miles racing 72 yards for a touchdown.

The PAT gave Natchitoches Central a 7-6 lead. It didn’t last long.

Benton scored 42 straight points and led 55-12 at the half. Plenty of Tigers got a chance to play in the second half.

“It was more efficient in a lot of ways,” Moore said of his team’s execution. “We finally did not give up a touchdown on special teams. No turnovers. A big improvement. That was my challenge this week was to execute better, not give up those scores and turnovers. They answered that so I was proud to see that.”

Benton quarterback Gray Walters continued his stellar play. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 393 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. In the last two games, he has thrown 13 touchdown passes with 12 of those coming in just four quarters.

Pearce Russell also continued his outstanding season, catching nine passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He has 10 TD catches on the season with seven coming in the last two games.

Andy Lim caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Blaylock had four catches for 116 yards.

Greg Manning scored four touchdowns, including three on short runs. He rushed for 72 yards on 22 carries. Manning has scored 17 touchdowns on the season, 13 rushing and four receiving.

Peyton May made 8 of 9 extra-point kicks.

Benton plays Southwood Friday at Independence Stadium. The Cowboys (0-6, 0-3) lost to Parkway 55-6 Thursday night