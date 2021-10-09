High school football: Hillmon helps Plain Dealing rout Ringgold

Junior Carnez Hillmon made big plays on both sides of the ball as the Plain Dealing Lions defeated the Ringgold Redskins 38-6 in a District 1-1A game Friday night at Ringgold.

Hillmon scored two rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble 80 yards for another touchdown.

Plain Dealing improved to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in district. Ringgold dropped to 0-6 and 0-5.

Last season, Hillmon was a second-team All-District selection at center. But Head Coach Christopher Wilson needed him elsewhere this season.

Entering Friday’s game, Hillmon had rushed for 157 yards on 30 carries.

Braedan Sterling threw a touchdown pass to Kendric Blanks and ran for a score. Aaron Reddix had a rushing touchdown.

The Lions dominated on both sides of the ball. Ringgold averted a shutout on the final play of the game.

As it did in its win over Magnolia School of Excellence, Plain Dealing recovered several onside kicks and capitalized on them.

The Lions led 20-0 at the half.

Plain Dealing travels to Minden on Friday to take on Glenbrook School. The Apaches (4-2, 3-2) rallied for a 42-41 victory over Haynesville Friday night.