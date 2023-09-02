High school football: Huge third quarter helps Airline rally past North DeSoto

Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin said there was nothing magical about what the Vikings did to turn things around against the North DeSoto Griffins Friday night in their season opener.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of adjustments made,” he said. “It was all about the kids. They just played really hard. There was no magic adjustments, just the kids decided they were going to win tonight.”

Airline rallied from a 28-14 halftime deficit to defeat the Griffins 53-42 in a battle of 2022 district champions at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The Vikings are the defending 1-5A champs. The Griffins shared the 1-4A title with Northwood last year and reached the non-select Division II state championship game.The Griffins came into Friday’s game ranked No. 4 in the LSWA Class 4A preseason poll.

Last year, the Griffins didn’t suffer their first loss until Week 10.

Friday’s game was a far cry from last year’s opener between the teams in Stonewall. The Vikings had eight turnovers in a 46-21 loss.

At the half, it looked like Airline might be headed for another loss.

But the Vikings proceeded to outscore the Griffins 33-0 in a remarkable third quarter. They tacked on another six early in the fourth for a 53-28 lead.

The Griffins scored a couple of late touchdowns.

“We were kind of the defensive on offense a little bit, trying to run clock,” Scogin said. “That’s not our deal. We’re best when we’re going fast.”

Airline junior Ben Taylor tossed four touchdown passes in the game. Senior running back Tre’Von Jackson caught a touchdown pass and threw one.

Jarvis Davis Jr. scored three rushing touchdowns. Kenny Darby had two receptions for TDs. Bryson Broom had one.

Preston Doerner kicked four PATs and Max Tinkis one:

North DeSoto sophomore Luke Delafield threw five TD passes, including three in the first half. The final two came after the game was all but decided.

Airline will try to avenge another 2022 defeat Friday. The Vikings travel to Farmerville to take on Union Parish. The Farmers defeated Homer 28-21 in their season opener Thursday.

North DeSoto hosts Center, Texas.

NOTE: This report will be updated with statistics as soon as possible after they are received.