High school football: I-20 Bowl All-Star game has strong parish flavor

The final West roster for Saturday’s Louisiana High School Coaches Association North Louisiana East-West All-Star Game at Ruston High has a strong Bossier Parish flavor.

Nine players from parish schools are listed.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Hoss Garrett Stadium. The event is sponsored by Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, BSN Sports and The Tim Fletcher Show.

The game, also known as the I-20 Bowl, features most of the top seniors from North Louisiana schools divided into teams representing Northwest and Northeast Louisiana.

District 1-5A co-champion Airline is represented by wide receiver Daniel Smith, defensive backs Brandon and Brian Marshall.

Haughton, which finished 11-3 and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals, is represented by wide receiver Tristan Sweeney and tight end Matthew Whitten.

Parkway is represented by defensive back Isaiah Robinson and punter Mark Green.

Benton is represented by running back Cameron Barnett.

Bossier is represented by running back Decamerion Richardson.

The West’s quarterbacks are Calvary Baptist’s Cade Hart and Northwood’s Luke Bogan.

Northwood’s Jim Gatlin is the head coach. Haughton’s Gary Smith is the defensive coordinator. Haughton’s Matthew Sewell is the linebackers/special teams coach.