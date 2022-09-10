High school football: In game of big plays, Texas High prevails over Benton

The Benton Tigers and Texas High Tigers made one big play after another in the first half of their game Friday night, combining for 67 points.

Unfortunately for Benton, the Tigers from Texarkana made just a few more than the Tigers from Bossier Parish and came away with a 46-35 victory at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Benton dropped to 1-1. Texas High improved to 2-1.

Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore believes the loss will end up having a positive effect on the season.

“That’s the thing I do like about it is I think it’s a loss that makes us better in 1-5A and a loss that makes us better in the playoffs,” he said. “Those guys have the same-type size that Ruston had last year. They were huge.

“So that gives us a chance with somebody like that … We clean everything up we win that game. Those are all fixable mistakes and correctable mistakes. That gives me some excitement for this week and the rest of the season.”

Benton lost to Ruston in the first round of the playoffs last year.

In the first half, Texas High scored on an 85-yard pass, a 93-yard kickoff return, a 22-yard interception return, a 68-yard pass and a 34-yard pass.

The 34-yarder, which came in the final minute, was especially deflating. It was fourth-and-13 and two Benton defenders had a chance to make a play on the ball. The TD gave Texas High a 39-28 lead.

“We just missed it,” Moore said. “You come out of halftime down one score with a chance to score a touchdown and PAT and go up in a game we haven’t led in, that’s huge. We just don’t make the play. That was the story of the night. We just didn’t make the plays. Offense, defense, special teams, we just missed opportunities, blown opportunities. Just a second late, whatever it was.”

After the first-half explosion, things settled down in the second.

Texas High extended the lead to 46-28 on a 16-yard run. On the play, it looked like Benton was going to tackle the back for a loss. But he pulled away and broke another tackle en route to the end zone.

Benton stayed within striking distance, though, driving 79 yards for a TD. Jeffrey King completed a 29-yard pass and scored on a 2-yard run.

King replaced starter Gray Walters in the second quarter. Walters was injured on a fourth-down scramble that came up short at the Texas High 5. He stayed down only briefly and was able to run off the field, but he did not return.

Moore said Saturday there’s a good chance Walters wi be able to play Friday.

Benton had a chance to cut the deficit again in the fourth quarter but lost a fumble at the Texas High 19. The Texarkana Tigers then ran out the clock against a worn-out Benton defense.

“We kind of talked about it today in the staff meeting,” Moore said. “We made all those mistakes but we’re driving there with five or six minutes left with a chance to get within one score and an onside kick. I think we still have a chance to win it there.”

Texas High’s kickoff return TD came after Benton had tied the score at 7 on on a 5-yard swing pass from Walters to Greg Manning. The drive started at the Texas High 24 after Benton recovered a punt that hit a Texas High player.

Manning carried three times before catching the TD pass.

The interception return almost immediately followed the kickoff return and put Texas High on top 21-7.

Texas High then went for a first down on fourth-and-2 from their own 14. Benton stopped a run for no gain. Landon Dugan scored from 3 yards out to get Benton within seven.

But Texas High answered with a 69-yard touchdown drive that included a 37-yard pass.

Benton came right back, scoring on a 29-yard pass from King to Andy Lim on fourth-and-12. King connected with Brady Blaylock on a long pass on the drive.

Peyton May’s third extra point cut the lead to 27-21.

Facing third-and-long, Texas High then scored on the 68-yard pass.

It didn’t take long for Benton to respond. Pearce Russell got five yards behind the Texas High secondary and King found him for a 75-yard score to make it 33-28.

While Moore will be happy to have Walters back, he was pleased to see King perform well which he expected.

“We’ve known we’ve had something special in Jeffrey,” he said. “We knew his senior year he’d be really, really good but we just didn’t think we’d expect that much of him this early.

You feel like you’ve got something good and for him to come out and prove it was obviously a pretty special deal for him to get out there and play that well.”

Benton will likely see more passing in its next game. The Tigers travel to New Orleans Friday to play Isidore Newman, whose quarterback is Texas commit Arch Manning.

Newman (2-0) defeated Riverside Academy 42-20 Friday night.