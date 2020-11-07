High school football: Depleted Plain Dealing no match for Calvary Baptist

Plain Dealing head coach Christopher Wilson summed up the state of his team in one sentence Friday night.

“We look like a team that’s been blown up by injuries,” he said.

Wilson took 21 players with him to Jerry Barker Stadium to face Calvary Baptist, the No. 4 ranked team in the LSWA Class 1A poll. The result was predictable with the Cavaliers coming out on top 57-6.

Plain Dealing fell to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in District 1-1A. Calvary, whose lone losses were to LSWA top-10 5A teams, improved to 4-2 and 3-0.

Plain Dealing played without standout running back Ladavious Scott, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering broken ribs in last week’s 41-22 loss to River Oaks. Linebacker Braeden Sterling is also out for the season.

Quarterback Keionje Perry and receiver Darrien Perry have also been hampered by injuries.

“We’re just down to the bare bones at this point,” Wilson said.

“The 21 left, the things I’m asking them to do we haven’t done before and it sucks that you’re auditioning kids for positions against a team like Calvary. I’m always proud of the fight of these Lions and doing the things that’s required of them to finish the season the right way.

“There is still a chance for the playoffs so we’re trying to get some young guys in and start getting them reps because they’re going to have to contribute if we get in the playoffs.”

The Lions were coming off a road loss to a River Oaks squad that was a substitute for Ringgold, which discontinued its season because of COVID-19 issues.

Plain Dealing was within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter when a questionable call against the Lions caused the wheels to come off.

“We didn’t respond well,” Wilson said. “We imploded last week so we’ve got to continue working on our mental aspect and our composure. And that’s just another part about changing the culture, getting these kids to fight through the adversity if things don’t go our way.”

Things don’t get a whole lot easier Friday when the Lions travel to Homer. The Pelicans (4-2, 3-1) were tied with Calvary at 21 in the fourth quarter in Week 5 before falling 35-21.

Homer routed Magnolia School of Excellence 57-8 Friday night.