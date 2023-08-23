High school football: Jamboree heralds start of 2023 season

Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree

FRIDAY

At M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

Airline vs. Haughton, 6:15

Plain Dealing vs. Bossier, 7:45

Benton vs. Parkway, 9:15

—

Airline and Haughton faced off twice last season.

Friday, the Vikings and Bucs go head-to-head again in the first contest of the 70th annual Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree.

The Vikings-Bucs game kicks off at 6:15 p.m. It will be followed by Plain Dealing vs. Bossier at 7:45 and Airline vs. Benton at 9:15.

The start times were originally scheduled for 30 minutes earlier but concerns over the extreme heat caused them to be pushed back. According to the Shreveport National Weather Service Office, the forecast high for Friday is 107.

Of course, the jamboree is always about more than football. Jamboree queens from the six schools will be introduced, cheerleaders will be on hand and dancelines will perform.

The Airline and Haughton bands are scheduled to perform at 4:45.

For the teams, it’s a final tuneup for season openers next week.

Reynolds Moore, who is beginning his 11th season as head coach at Benton, sums up what is basically every team’s goal.

“We just want to stay healthy and get better,” he said.

Moore said that’s what the Tigers did last week in a scrimmage against Minden at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

“I feel like we did OK in a lot of phases,” he said. “Had a long field on offense and drove it. Defense got some stops when they needed to.”

Moore was especially pleased with his team’s effort coming off a tough scrimmage against Class 2A power Calvary Baptist last spring,

“We really never recovered from getting hit in the mouth to start off with trying to play catchup and try to match their intensity so we really wanted to set the intensity tonight and set the tone and I thought our guys did that the whole time,” he said. “We wanted to stay healthy and we did that. We wanted to get better and we did that so that’s really all we worried about.”

The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the regulation quarter, one on a 95-yard kickoff return by Greg Manning and another on a 50-plus yards scramble by Jeffrey King.

Haughton scrimmaged North DeSoto at home.

The Bucs were missing a few key starters and Head Coach Jason Brotherton knew it would be a challenge facing a team that reached the non-select Division II state championship game last season.

He said North DeSoto sophomore quarterback Luke Delafield was the “real deal.”

“He’s got the arm strength to put you in a bind,” Brotherton said.

Delafield and the Griffins offense had the upper hand against the Bucs defense.

But overall Brotherton wasn’t displeased with what he saw.

“There were some bright spots,” he said. “(Receiver) Rashard Douglas made some plays which we expect him to. Zumandis Davis, playing for the first time ever, he caught a contested touchdown with the ones. Then he had another big third-down catch and run. So I would say he was one of the bright spots that we were trying to see.”

Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton also liked most of what he saw from his team in a scrimmage at home against Ouachita Parish.

The Panthers have two sophomore starters, quarterback Kaleb Williams and running back Antonio Gladney, in the backfield.

“We played OK,” he said. “We’re young. We knew that. I told the kids I wanted to have effort, play hard and not get stupid penalties. With the exception of a couple of things, I think we accomplished that goal. So I was pretty pleased.”

The Panthers scored twice during a regulation 12-minute period that caped the scrimmage.

Newcomer MeiSon Rapabot, who recently moved to South Bossier from Hawaii, returned a fumble for a touchdown and CJ Dudley scored on a short run.

Williams threw a TD pass to Jayden Lewis during the second series of 12 plays between the squads’ first teams.

The Panthers also scored all three times from the 10 during the goalline offense portion.

The defense mostly contained the Lions offense. Quarterback Zach Jackson, a three-year starter, made some plays, though, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns and breaking a long run.

“We played well on defense,” Brotherton said.

Airline’s scrimmage against Huntington at Independence Stadium was cut short after about 45 minutes because of a disturbance that started on the Huntington side.

According to a Shreveport police report, it started as a fight between two people under the stands where pepper spray was used.

According to a Bossier Press-Tribune photographer at the stadium, there may have been one or people in the stands shouting “gun.”

Both teams sprinted off the field and officials from both schools eventually decided not to resume the scrimmage.

Shreveport police said there was no gun or gunshots.

“It could’ve been worse,” Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin said.

Scogin said the Vikings accomplished most of what he wanted to see in the scrimmage.

Airline scored three touchdowns and Huntington one.

Bossier scrimmaged Red River at Memorial Stadium.

“Honestly it went about like I expected to,” Bossier Head Coach Gary Smith said. “We played hard and I thought we played physical but there was a lot of mental mistakes that we made that we need to clean up.”

Each team’s first team scored in the set series of plays. A regulation quarter ended in a scoreless tie.