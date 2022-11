High school football: (Updated) Kickoffs for three Friday games involving parish teams...

The kickoffs for three games Friday involving parish teams have been moved up because of possible inclement weather.

Parkway (7-2, 4-2) faces Benton (6-3, 5-1) at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium and Airline (6-3, 6-0) hosts Southwood (0-9, 0-6) at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Both will kick off at 6 p.m.

Plain Dealing closes its season at home against Arcadia at 6:30.

Bossier closes its season Thursday night against Huntington at 7 at Lee Hedges Stadium.