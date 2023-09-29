High school football: King, Smith, Manning shine in Benton’s loss to Byrd

Byrd’s veer option offense proved to be too much for Benton to handle as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers 61-35 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Independence.

Byrd improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district. Benton dropped to 1-4 with its fourth straight loss and 0-2.

According to stats kept for Byrd’s radio broadcast on KWKH 1130 AM, Byrd rolled up 490 yards rushing on 54 attempts.

The Jackets also threw two touchdown passes and set up one with another completion. The finished with 566 total yards.

As has been the case all season, Benton’s offense had success. Jeffrey King completed 24-of-33 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns to Trey Smith.

Smith had 10 catches for 158 yards.

Greg Manning rushed for 134 yards on 20 carries.

Benton was very much in the game at the half.

The Tigers rallied from a 23-7 deficit, cutting the lead to 30-20 on a 9-yard run by Manning with

46 seconds left in the second quarter. A successful jump pass from Manning to Cody Wilhite for the two-point conversion made it 30-22.

Byrd, however, regained some momentum, ripping of a big gain that set up a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The second half started well for the Tigers. The defense forced the Jackets to try a long field goal that was missed.

But Benton couldn’t take advantage. King was sacked, forcing a punt from the 7. Given a short field, the Jackets scored quickly for a 40-22 lead.

The lead grew to 47-22 after Byrd stopped a Benton fourth-down try in Tigers territory.

Benton cut the lead to 47-29 on a pass from King to Jackson Jones.

But JonTavious Mobery ran 38 yards for a touchdown and Byrd led 54-29 at the end of the third quarter.

The game started reasonably well for Benton.

After Byrd scored on its first drive, the Tigers answered with an 80-yard TD pass from King to Smith. Smith made the catch about eight yards downfield near the Byrd sideline and sprinted to the end zone.

The first of three extra-point kicks by Will Petro gave Benton a 7-6 lead. Petro is now 17-of-17 on the season.

But Byrd took the lead for good on 24-yard field goal by Murray.

An interception set up the Jackets’ second touchdown, a 39-yard run by quarterback Asher Murray.

The Tigers answered with an 80-yard drive capped by an 18-yard pass from King to Smith that cut the lead to 23-14

But a 53-yard catch by Alex Schoonover set up another Byrd score.

The Jackets were without their top two rushers but Mobery and Desmond Simmons along with quarterbacks Murray and Harrison Ayres more than took up the slack.

Mobery rushed for 157 yards on 10 carries, Simmons 120 on 18 and Ayres 84 on 11.

Both quarterbacks threw touchdown passes in the second half.

Benton hosts Natchitoches Central next Friday night. The Chiefs host Airline Friday.

Byrd visits Haughton.