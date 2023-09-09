High school football: Late kickoff return, Taylor’s six TD passes lift Airline past Union Parish

With just more than a minute left against Union Parish Friday night in Farmerville, the Airline Vikings found themselves trailing for the first time in the game.

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to regain the lead.

Kenny Darby fielded the kickoff and handed the ball to Tre’Von Jackson coming around on a reverse. Jackson then sprinted to the end zone and Airline went on to win 48-44.

Airline (2-0) avenged a 26-22 home loss to the Farmers (0-2) last year.

Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin gave special teams coach Schirra Fields credit for calling the reverse.

“Coach Fields all the way,” Scogin said. “He’s been working that play a lot in practice. We always work it, and last night it was perfectly executed.”

Union Parish was the runner-up in non-select Division III last year. Scogin said the Farmers are still tough despite the graduation of star running back Trey Holley, now at LSU.

“thought outside of a handful of things we did a pretty good job,” he said. “They’re just a good team. The kid (Ja’Marion Island) they had this year ran for more than Holley did last year.”

Airline junior quarterback Ben Taylor completed 27 of 37 passes for 422 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Junior Jarvis Davis Jr. had a huge game with nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Darby, a sophomore, continued his outstanding start, catching seven passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 47 yards on seven carries

Bob Patterson has three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown. Bryson Broom had three for 47. DJ Allen had two for 40.

Scogin gave credit to Union Parish for its offensive performance. He said both his offense and defense have areas that need improvement.

“It wasn’t just one side of the ball,” he said. “We didn’t help the defense out very much. There were some things we could’ve done differently. There are things we can work on. They got a fake punt on us. There was one onside kick that we probably could’ve gotten but we didn’t. So there’s work in every aspect but we just gotta try to keep working and get better.”

Airline hosts Northwood Friday. The Falcons (0-2) lost to Wossman 12-7 Friday night.