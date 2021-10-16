High school football: Loyola pulls away late to defeat Bossier; Plain Dealing falls to Glenbrook

Late in the third quarter Friday night at Messmer Stadium, the Bossier Bearkats trailed the Loyola College Prep Flyers by just six points.

After blocking a field goal attempt, the Bearkats had the ball at the Flyers 17. But three plays later, Bossier faced a fourth-and-29 at the 36 and couldn’t convert.

Loyola quarterback Jacob Lafitte then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second coming after a failed Bossier fake punt at the Bearkats 23, for a 28-8 lead.

According to The Times, Lafitte rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

Bossier quarterback Carlos Butler answered with a 9-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to Joseph Manning with 6:20 left.

But that’s as close as the Bearkats would get as the Flyers pulled out the 28-12 District 1-3A victory.

Loyola improved to 4-3 overall with its third straight victory and 2-0 in district. Bossier dropped to 4-3 and 1-1.

Bossier Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson said mistakes and the inability to capitalize on opportunities cost his team.

“That’s one thing that I talk to the kids about,” Johnson said. “We cannot be our own worst enemy. Tonight at times we were our own worst enemy. Like I always tell them, a championship team is not going to make mistakes like that and have penalties like that at critical times.

“There were times we were driving down the field and we would get a penalty. Or there were times before the play even started we were starting behind the chains. First-and-15 like three or four drives. We can’t win like that. You’re not going to be able to beat a good team like Loyola who’s very disciplined a lot of times. It’s not going to happen.”

After Loyola took an early 7-0 lead, the Bearkats faced a fourth-and-17 in their territory. Bossier set up to punt but instead Marquis Harris ran 50 yards after the attempt went awry.

Butler scored on a 2-yard run and a two-point conversion put the Bearkats on top 8-7.

That’s where it stood until Loyola’s Trace Wall scored from 3 yards out with just over three minutes left in the half. The Flyers took a 14-8 lead into the locker room.

Loyola came into the game averaging 40.6 points per game. The Flyers have scored 60-plus in two games.

Bossier held them to two touchdowns through three quarters.

“We played great on defense I felt like to where we should’ve won the game if we capitalized on the offensive side,” Johnson said. “We have to get better up front. We’re just not physical right now. We show sparks at times. But a lot of times we’re not being aggressive as we should throughout the whole entire game. A lot of times those guys are playing in our backfield. They did a great job up front getting back there. We didn’t protect well at all tonight.”

Bossier hosts Mansfield Friday. The Wolverines (3-3, 1-0) defeated Green Oaks 46-12 Friday night.

Glenbrook 42, Plain Dealing 8: The Lions dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in District 1-1A with the loss in Minden.

Glenbrook improved to 5-2 and 4-2.

The Apaches led 35-0 at the half. The Lions averted a shutout with a late touchdown and two-point conversion.

Plain Dealing made the trip with 18 healthy players. In a Facebook post, Head Coach Christopher Wilson wrote that an hour before the bus left a starting running back and inside linebacker would not be able to play because of an illness.

Plain Dealing visits Arcadia Friday. The Hornets (1-6, 1-4) lost to Haynesville 53-14 Friday night.