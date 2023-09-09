High school football: Missed opportunities, turnovers costly as Bossier loses to Glenbrook

In their season opener last week, the Bossier Bearkats were able to overcome a slow start in a victory over North Caddo. That wasn’t the case Friday night against the Glenbrook Apaches in Minden.

The Apaches scored two quick touchdowns and went on to defeat the Bearkats 28-6.

Bossier dropped to 1-1. Glenbrook improved to 2-0.

The game was a far cry from last year’s 42-14 Glenbrook victory, which was basically over at halftime.

After the two first-quarter scores, Bossier held Glenbrook scoreless in the second. The Apaches scored a touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 20-0, but LeBrandon Davis returned the kickoff for a touchdown.

However, the Bearkats couldn’t cut into the lead. Landry Powell scored on a 42-yard run against a tired Bossier defense midway through the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Missed opportunities, turnovers and penalties hurt the Bearkats.

Bossier drove to the Glenbrook 19 in the second quarter but failed to convert a fourth down after a penalty. The Bearkats reached the Apaches 8 late in the half but Glenbrook held again, keeping the Bearkats out of the end zone with 3 seconds left.

Another penalty hurt a promising drive in the third quarter.

Bossier Head Coach Gary Smith said turnovers were the biggest difference in the game, but he also had praise for Glenbrook, especially Powell and quarterback Easton Sanders.

“Glenbrook’s good,” he said. “That No. 9, the Sanders kid, and No. 2 (Powell), they are as good as any athlete in our district I think.”

Powell had an 18-yard catch on third-and-17 to keep Glenbrook’s first touchdown drive alive.

Sanders made a spectacular play on a two-point conversion attempt after the first touchdown. About to be sacked, he reversed field a couple of times with Bearkats chasing and almost ran out of bounds before completing a pass to Seth Mangrum.

Chase Sentell scored touchdowns on a 70-yard catch-and-run and a 33-yard run.

While disappointed in the mistakes, Smith liked the way his team completed.

“I was proud of the kids, played hard,” he said.

Bossier hosts Parkway Friday. The Panthers (2-0) defeated Red River 33-0 Friday night.