High school football: NWLA 7-on-7 Charity Invitational starts Friday at Freedom Fields (includes schedule)

The fifth annual Northwest Louisana 7-on-7 Charity Invitational presented by SkyCoach is set for Friday and Saturday at Freedom Fields.

Pool play starts at 1 p.m. Friday with the last games getting underway at 4:30.

A double-elimination tournament starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. The championship game is set for 1:15 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person Friday with donations only accepted Saturday.

Proceeds will go to help defray medical expenses for Airline head coach Bo Meeks, who battled cancer last winter.

Airline is one of 20 teams in the field. Meeks returned to his coaching and teaching duties after receiving treatment and took the Vikings through spring practice.

Benton, Haughton and Parkway are in the field along with the Benton JV.

Other teams scheduled to compete are Alexandria, Booker T. Washington, Calvary Baptist, Captain Shreve (varsity and JV), Dunham, Green Oaks, Huntington, Logansport, Loyola, Neville, North Caddo, Northwood, Southwood and West Monroe.

Captain Shreve is the defending champion. The Gators defeated Airline in last year’s finals.

West Monroe, state runner-up last season, is a perennial Class 5A power. Northwood is coming off an undefeated regular season and has one of the area’s top returning quarterbacks in Luke Bogan.

Neville is the defending Class 4A state champion. Logansport has had a lot of success in Class 1A in the last several years.

Haughton went 9-3 last season. The Bucs return All-Parish Offensive MVP CJ McWilliams, a versatile athlete who switched from receiver to quarterback late last season after an injury to starter Peyton Stovall.

Stovall is also back along with receivers Tristan Sweeney and Matthew Whitten and running back Keyshawn Davis.

Calvary Baptist, coached by former Haughton head coach Rodney Guin, has a talented returning quarterback in Cade Hart.

Benton head coach Reynolds Moore is going to run the tournament only this year. Assistant coach and offensive coordinator Terrence Smith will be guide the team.

Moore will be speaking in his capacity as president of Harvest Laborers, a non-profit he started last year.

Benton has one of the area’s top returning quarterbacks in rising junior Clint Lasiter.

Gabe Larry, who started about half the games in the 2018 season after an injury to his broher, Amani, returns at quarterback for Parkway.

Several also play travel baseball and could have prior commitments there.

There is no guarantee, however, that all of the players expected to return this fall will be able to compete this weekend.

Friday schedule

Pool A (Airline, Northwood, Haughton, Southwood, Cavlary)

Pool B (Benton, Parkway, Neville, Dunham, Booker T. Washington)

Pool C (Captain Shreve, West Monroe, Huntington, Alexandria, Green Oaks)

Pool D (Logansport, Loyola, North Caddo, Benton JV, Captain Shreve JV).

JW Malley Services Field 1

1 p.m., Airline vs. Northwood; 1:25, Northwood vs. Haughton; 1:50, Airline vs. Southwood; 3:15, Haughton vs. Southwood; 3:40, Airline vs. Haughton; 4:05, Northwood vs. Southwood.

Surface Specialists Field 2

1 p.m, Southwood vs. Calvary; 1:25, Parkway vs. BTW; 1:50, Haughton vs. Calvary; 3:15, Northwood vs. Calvary; 3:40, Loyola vs. Captain Shreve JV; 4:05, Airline vs. Calvary

Edko Field 3

1 p.m., Benton vs. Parkway; 1:25, Benton vs. Neville; 1:50, Logansport vs. Loyola; 3:15, Parkway vs. Neville; 3:40, Benton vs. BTW; 4:05, Neville vs. BTW

Elizabeth Baptist Church Field 4

1 p.m., Dunham vs. BTW; 1:25, West Monroe vs. Alexandria; 1:50, Neville vs. Dunham; 3:15, Benton vs. Dunham; 3:40, West Monroe vs. Huntington; 4, Parkway vs. Dunham

Doggett Machinery Field 5

1 p.m., Captain Shreve vs. Huntington; 1:25, Loyola vs. North Caddo; 1:50, Captain Shreve vs. Alexandria; 2:15, North Caddo vs. Benton JV; 3:15, Captain Shreve vs. Green Oaks; 3:40, Logansport vs. North Caddo; 4:05, Captain Shreve vs. West Monroe; 4:30, North Caddo vs. Captain Shreve JV

Benton United Methodist Church Field 6

1 p.m., West Monroe vs. Green Oaks; 1:25, Benton JV vs. Captain Shreve JV; 1:50, Huntington vs. Green Oaks; 2:15, Logansport vs. Captain Shreve JV; 3:15, Huntington vs. Alexandria; 3:40, Alexandria vs. Green Oaks; 4:05, Logansport vs. Benton JV; 4:30, Loyola vs. Benton JV