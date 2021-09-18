High school football: Onside kicks help Plain Dealing pick up first victory

Plain Dealing Head Coach Christopher Wilson figured special teams play would be a key factor in his team’s District 1-1A game against Magnolia School of Excellence on Friday night.

He was right.

The Lions recovered four straight onside kicks to start the game and capitalized on them all in a 56-22 victory on homecoming night in Plain Dealing.

The victory was Plain Dealing’s first of the season. The Lions improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in district. The Mariners dropped to 0-3 and 0-2.

Both teams have been struggling. Neither had scored a point coming into the game.

“We’re evenly-matched teams,” Wilson said. “They had 20 kids; we had 20 kids. We got four onside kicks at the beginning of the game. Four straight. We were able to get up on them relatively quickly. And that kind of gave us the lead we needed to kind of coast through.”

The onside kicks helped the Lions race to a 32-0 lead. Plain Dealing led 32-8 at the half.

About the only thing that disappointed Wilson is that the Mariners were able add two more touchdowns in the second half.

“We still have to work on finishing,” he said.

Carnez Hillmon and Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper scored two rushing touchdowns each. Washington-Carper also had an interception.

“We finally got the running game going,” Wilson said.

Kedric Blanks had a strong performance on defense, returning a fumble for a touchdown and making an interception.

Braeden Sterling returned an interception for a touchdown and also threw a TD pass to Tyrese Kimble.

Wilson was happy to see the smiles on his players’ faces after the victory.

“It’s always good with homecoming,” he said of the victory. “If you win on homecoming at least it keeps the town quiet for awhile.”

Plain Dealing visits Haynesville on Friday. The Tors (2-1) defeated Junction City, Ark., Friday night.