High school football: Parish coaches look back at spring practice, ahead to rest of summer

With spring practice complete, parish high school football teams have moved to the next step on the road to the 2022 season.

Regular summer workout sessions have started as has 7-on-7 competition.

All head coaches said they were generally pleased with the way spring practice went.

The regular season starts Sept. 2 with the annual Lions Club Jamboree set for Aug. 26.

With that in mind, here is a look back at spring practice and a look ahead to the rest of the summer.

(Classifications are what players will be in 2022-23).

Airline: Justin Scogin was named the head coach, succeeding Bo Meeks, on March 25. He said things couldn’t have gone much smoother as he settled into the position.

“It’s gone eerily smooth,” he said. “You always kind of worry. It’s been pretty easy. The staff that we have in place, the couple of guys I have been able to hire, have done a really good job of kind of making things easy on me, kind of taken responsibilities and running with stuff. I can’t say enough about those guys.

“The kids have made it easy as well. They’re real good about doing the right things. There is just not a whole, whole lot to deal with the on a daily basis because the kids do the right thing and the coaches, they take advantage of all the responsibilities they have. It has been fairly easy.”

Scogin said spring practice went “pretty well.”

“We got a lot of stuff accomplished,” he said. “We were kind of able to solidify a few things, kind of figure out where people go, have some good competition going into the summer.”

Because of injuries, three quarterbacks saw action last season — juniors Ladarius Epps and Preston Doerner and sophomore Ben Taylor.

“Those are the three guys that are kind of getting reps, kind of all in the mix,” Scogin said.

The Vikings are playing in Benton’s 7-on-7 Charity Invitational tournament June 17-18 and have scheduled a few other games with local teams.

“I’m a little different in my approach in 7 on 7,” Scogin said. “I like to kind of have a set amount of plays, try to coach a little bit in between, try to work with some local teams and take our time and try to learn the offense.”

Benton: “I really thought it was good,” Head Coach Reynolds Moore said of spring practice. “We had a couple of minor injuries that I think our guys have already bounced back from.”

Benton concluded spring with an intrasquad scrimmage.

“In the past I would’ve preferred playing somebody else but our scrimmage, our purple and gold game, actually worked out really well,” Moore said. “The kids enjoyed it and had a lot of fun with the draft.

“I thought our kids got better. We saw a lot of things where we thought were going to be good that were good and some spots we needed to fill that we kind of knew. So it wasn’t really news to us but it’s still always good to see it.”

Benton has some experience at most positions on both sides of the ball.

Moore was impressed with the progress of several players.

One of those is senior Landon Duggan, who saw playing time at running back, receiver and cornerback last season. The latter could be his main position this season.

“I really feel like Landon Duggan made a lot of progress at corner,” Moore said. “He’s kind of an athlete kid. His feet got so much better, the way he uses his hands at defensive back.”

Senior Zach Halbert was a force at linebacker last season at 165 pounds, earning Defensive MVP on the All-Parish team. Moore said Halbert has added about 30 pounds.

“He’s been able to still move around well, and gotten stronger, a little bit faster,” Moore said. He’s going to be a force. He’s really put in the time and effort to get stronger. We’ve been super impressed with him.”

Senior defensive back Sawyer Simmons, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, also had a good spring.

“He’s going to be on the back end of that defense,” Moore said. “He and Zach are pretty like-minded when it comes to playing defense. Having those two guys is going to set the tone and we knew that.”

Moore also liked what he saw from Andy Lim, a senior who also saw a significant amount of playing time last year at H-back and slot and wide receiver.

“We thought he was a good weapon last year but really in the spring and offseason he has just been phenomenal,” Moore said. “He ran an 11.2 for us in the 100 in track this year so he can move. He ran through some of those defensive guys who we think are really strong, and he’s tough to bring down when he gets going.”

Moore said senior Gray Walters, the first-team All-Parish quarterback last season, has gotten even better and first-team junior running back Greg Manning “had an incredible spring.”

Walters’ favorite target, senior All-Parish receiver Pearce Russell, also returns.

“We felt like at the skill spots those guys really showed out,” Moore said.

Benton is competing in the Southern Arkansas 7-on-7 tournament Friday and the Arkansas State tournament Saturday.

“Both of those schools have expressed a lot of interest in our guys and been by to see them,” Moore said. “We’ll take the opportunity to put them on display in a competitive setting in front of those coaches.”

The Tigers are also playing in the Lake Hamilton tournament in Hot Springs again in July.

Those events are in addition to hosting the Charity Invitational and playing some individual games against local teams.

Bossier: De’Aumante Johnson is in his second year as head coach. Last year, with the need to simply get things organized and going after getting the job in June, Johnson decided not to play any 7-on-7 during the summer.

But he and the Bearkats are going all-in this summer.

Bossier began a series of games Monday at Memorial Stadium, hosting Parkway, Northwood, Huntington and Calvary Baptist. The Monday sessions will continue the next two weeks.

The Bearkats also have games scheduled against Haughton, Captain Shreve and Benton. They are also playing in Benton’s tournament for the first time.

“We’re going every week which is what these kids need not only with football but to keep them busy and keep them away from the streets which I’m big on,” Johnson said. “The more I can keep them involved and around me the safer they are.”

Johnson is coming off a spring practice with 46 players participating.

“Spring practice went great,” he said. “We had great numbers. That was amazing to see that amount of kids come out, and a lot of new faces came from inside of the school.

“That says a lot about what the kids thought about the program as far as when we came in as a staff our first year. We’ve seen a lot of improvement offensively and defensively. Some guys that played last year, they stepped up big time.

One of those, Johnson said, is rising senior Christian Johnson. Johnson was an All-Parish linebacker last season, but he is moving to the defensive line.

“This spring I made him put his hand in the dirt,” Johnson said. “He did a phenomenal job, didn’t complain one time, and he got a lot better working with our defensive line coach, coach (Brandon) Varner.”

Johnson is looking at two rising sophomore quarterbacks to replace Carlos Butler— Quintarion Scott and Le’trevion Christor. He said both performed well in the spring,

“It was just a great spring,” he said. “The kids were excited. I wish the two weeks could’ve went longer. Now we’re into summer ball and the energy carried over.”

Johnson has made two key addition to his staff — defensive backs coach Virgil Williams and safeties coach CJ Morgan.

Williams, a Southern alumnus, won a state championship as an assistant at Evangel. Morgan was a star defensive back at Parkway who played at Mississippi State.

“Words can’t explain how excited I am as a coach to have those two guys in my room,” Johnson said.

Haughton: “It was the best spring we’ve had in quite some time,” Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “It’s the first year that we’ve actually played a real spring game since my first year as head coach. We felt like we needed to do that to get ourselves going, get out there and compete against someone.

“This is the first year we haven’t had a lot of kids who played baseball so we had all of our kids out there before we started. I just thought we made a lot of strides in a lot of areas that we needed to. We played a really good Ruston team and played well.”

Like the teams above, Haughton is blessed with experience at several positions including two-year starter Colin Rains, a senior, at quarterback and senior Tyler Rhodes at running back.

The Bucs lost a couple of solid receivers in Joshua Sewell and Coleman Stafford to graduation, but Brotherton liked what he saw at the position during spring practice.

Junior Jalen Lewis was the team’s second-leading receiver during the regular season last year. Another junior, Rashard Douglas, started several games late in the season and caught a touchdown pass in the playoff game.

“We could see them coming,” Brotherton said.

Brotherton also had praise for junior Jamarion Montgomery

“He never really broke through to be able to play much last year but he’s really talented, kind of a smaller, quick, slot receiver type guy,” he said.

Senior Cayden Hinkie has also been impressive. He played receiver in 2020 and linebacker last year.

“He’s doing a little bit of everything,” Brotherton said. “He’s playing some H-back. He’s playing some receiver. He’s playing some running back. He’s really talented. He’s one of the best athletes on our team. But he doesn’t really have a natural position. We’re just moving him around and finding different ways to get him on the field because he’s such a good athlete and he can do a lot of things.”

Senior Dexter Smith was a starter at running back last season before being injured late. He suffered a broken arm early in spring practice.

Brotherton said Smith will move to the other side of the ball at safe but probably still see some playing time at running back this season.

Running back Devonte Moss also had a good spring, Brotherton said.

Brotherton has never been a big proponent of 7-on-7, but the Bucs will be playing in Benton’s tournament again and have scheduled games this month against Bossier and Calvary Baptist.

Parkway: “I thought it went well,” Head Coach Coy Brotherton said of spring practice. “We were a little luckier this year going into spring than last year with just a bunch of guys coming back.”

Captain Shreve transfer Ashton Martin will start at quarterback. Martin, a senior, missed a year of athletics after suffering back-to-back injuries. He had elbow surgery his sophomore baseball season and missed spring practice. Then he broke his collarbone before the 2021 football season.

“Ashton Martin picked up the offense pretty fast, and getting Trenton Lape out there from baseball, that helped too,” Brotherton said.

Brotherton said the offensive line and linebacker positions were areas of focus in the spring with the need to replace several starters.

“I thought we were able to play a lot of guys in the spring game,” he said. “A lot of kids got reps against Byrd so that was good. We’re just trying to build some depth.”

Parkway is among the teams playing 7-on-7 at Bossier on Mondays this month. The Panthers are also playing in Benton’s tournament and making a trip to Hoover, Ala., in July for a tournament.

“We’ll just kind of work on some things, play different people, kind of coach on the field with them,” Brotherton said. “Hopefully we’ll play 25 or 30 games this summer.”

Plain Dealing: Clint Walker, who joined the staff last season as offensive coordinator, led the Lions during the spring.

Walker said it was basically like starting from scratch with a lot of work in the weight room.

He said the Lions are going through summer workouts as usual.