High school football: (Updated) Parish games moved from Friday to Thursday because of weather concerns

High school football: (Updated) Parish games moved from Friday to Thursday because...

Four games involving Bossier Parish teams have been moved from Friday to Thursday because of the possibility of inclement weather.

Airline faces Parkway at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Benton hosts Captain Shreve at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, Bossier plays North DeSoto at Memorial Stadium, and Plain Dealing travels to Bastrop to face Beekman Charter.

All four kick off at 7 p.m.

Three Airline-Parkway game is a big one in District 1-5A.

The Vikings (5-3, 5-0) can clinch at least a share of the title with a victory. If the Panthers (6-1, 4-1) win, they will have a share of the district lead with one week left in the regular season.

Benton (5-3, 4-1) will also have a share of the lead if it defeats Captain Shreve (4-4, 1-4) and Parkway defeats Airline.